Harley-Davidson: Chinese Venture Given “Official Government Approval”

Harley-Davidson has been working with Quianjiang on the down-low, developing machines for the Eastern Hemisphere – and judging by the recent approval given by the Chinese government, we could see a bit of versatility in the parallel-twin department.

According to the report from Bennetts, the approval to manufacture motorcycles means H-D is committed to maintaining their connection with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. “and launch[ing] related products in a timely manner.”

The Harley 338R – essentially a Benelli 302S on the inside. Media sourced from Bennetts.

“Back in 2021, Harley and Qianjiang established a joint venture company called Zhejiang Jisheng Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd, with the specific aim of manufacturing the small-capacity Harley models, but only now has the new company been awarded an official license to produce motorcycles,” explains the report.

A view of what the mystery ‘500R’ could look like. Media sourced from Bennetts.

Among the hints in the pipeline are whispers of a new bike, joined by VIN submissions showing similar codings to Harley – figures like ‘1HD,’ the WMI for Harley-Davidson.

That same set of papers showed the possibility that a 353cc twin – taken from QJMotors – could be the engine of choice, though there’s still a possibility that Harley’s 338cc will be incorporated.

A view of what the mystery ‘500R’ could look like. Media sourced from Bennetts.

Regardless, the 338R and 500R are now capable of being produced, thanks to China’s approval; question is, when and how will these bikes be launched…and will it be Zhejiang Jisheng Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd to launch them?

Time will tell; stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.