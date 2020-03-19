Harley-Davidson Announces New Parts for Customizing You Bike

Make Your Harley Stand Out

If there’s one thing that Harley guys like to do it’s to customize their bikes to make them more enjoyable and stand out from the crowd. Harley-Davidson knows this and because of that, it has decided to put out a slew of new parts in 2020 for customizing all sorts of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The company released two collections and a list of other parts for the public to take advantage of. First up is the Endgame Collection. This collection includes all sorts of great parts, including hand grips, footpegs, brake levels and footpads, shifter levers, and shift lever pads.

Next up is the Streamliner Collection. This collection has a style all its own and features plenty of great parts, including hand grips (heated and non-heated), footpegs, brake pedal pad, rider footboards, and passenger footboards.

Last, but certainly not least, HD has added to its list of Performance Bagger Parts and Accessories. The company added things like a board-to-peg conversion kit, new wheels, footboards, foot controls, footpegs, engine trim pieces, and more.

These parts will be available at your local Harley dealer if you’re interested in putting some personal touches on your motorcycle to make it stand out just a little bit from the rest of the HD bikes out there. You should also be able to hit up Harley’s online store.