Happy 120th to Triumph!

UK-based motorcycle brand Triumph is celebrating its 120th with a series of rideouts – and they’re calling ‘dealers, partners, owner’s clubs, brand ambassadors, motorcycle events, and the wider riding community’ to join in on the fun.

Our report today comes from Superbike News, alongside the tidbit that ‘all riders (who complete one of the 120 ride-outs on a Triumph motorcycle) will be gifted an exclusive commemorative 120 ride-out patch.’

Triumph’s 120th celebration advert media. Photo courtesy of Triumph’s website.

Should you decide to swing a leg over, there’s a slight chance your mug might even be the mother-loving face chosen to accompany other photos and memorandum set to grace the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley, where a collection of media will be preserved to honor Triumph’s 120th.

Triumph celebrates one million bikes sold. Photo courtesy of Upshift Online.

“Celebrating 120 years of the Triumph brand is an incredible achievement and gives us the opportunity to reach out and share this milestone with our community of Triumph owners, our dealer network and friends of the brand,” enthuses Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager.

“120 ride-outs is something that every motorcyclist can be a part of, and I am looking forward to seeing riders come together on two wheels to celebrate by doing what we love – riding.”

Triumph’s 120th celebration advert media. Photo courtesy of CMC.

The dedicated registration portal (found here on 120rideouts.co.uk) dropped a few days ago on May 13th and is still open for those who want to participate in this little bit of history with Triumph. Once you register you will be given alerts as to rides in your area, among other perks that keep you connected to the rest of Triumph’s attendees.

Two Triumph machines leaning into the twisties. Photo courtesy of Triumph’s website.

Let us know if you sign up for a scoot! Be sure to also stay updated via our shiny new webpage (or subscribe so we can send the latest to you for the convenience factor).

Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.