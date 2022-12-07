H-D Museum™: 12 Days of Holiday Fun Starts Today!

If you find yourself dawdling about in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it’ll be worth it to open up your GPS of choice and scoot over to Harley-Davidson’s museum; we hear they have 12 days of holiday fun, the first of which starts today!

The two floors of exhibits, 20-acre, park-like campus, one-of-a-kind shopping and MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant will be rigged to the nines, with a lineup of things to do as we march closer to the new year.

Harley-Davidson’s museum. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Items on the docket include celebrating the Hawaiian heritage of the restaurant’s Executive Chef, Sione Moonia,as well as “afterhours shopping, free gift wrapping, live music and food and drink specials” until the 18th (via the H-D Museum™ website).

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the ranks of iconic bikes in the H-D Museum™ will certainly do the trick; we even hear the 1977 FLH ‘Blackula’ and Gail Anderson’s ‘Harley Fox’ will be present for a good gander, alongside Harley’s first-ever bilingual exhibit, ‘My Papi Has a Motorcycle’ / ‘Mi Papi Tiene una Moto.’

A sneak peek of “My Papi Has a Motorcycle” / “Mi Papi Tiene una Moto.”

Media sourced from Youtube.

Here’s the museum’s address:

The H-D Museum™

400 West Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI

53201

Book your tours on The H-D Museum™ website, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Harley-Davidson, as well as Visit Milwaukee and Youtube*