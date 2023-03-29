Guess the Guzzi: How Much Did This 1993 Daytona 1000 Bring In?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been addicted to those shows that have you guessing the price of an object…. I’m horrible at the guesswork, mind you, but it’s absurdly fun to estimate how much lighter somebody’s pockets will be when they have their sights set on something particularly pretty – which is why we have a little equation ready for your Wednesday bike news lineup.

A 1993 Moto Guzzi Daytona 1000 was originally shipped to Athens with a purported 10 miles on the odometer and “all the standard parts that a dealer would assemble to sell the completed machine on the showroom floor after uncrating it” (via RideApart).

The bike’s original Moto Guzzi warranty card comes included in the crate, as well as “a pre-delivery checklist intended for dealers to check off, a bill of sale, and a manufacturer’s certificate of origin.”

The bike, unridden for 30 years, was later auctioned off at Bring A Trailer auctions.

What’s your best guess on what the winning bid paid out to have this gal?

If you guessed upwards of $30k USD, you’re headed in the right direction; we’re told that the new owner of this 1993 Moto Guzzi Daytona 1000 paid out a comfy $31,500 USD, putting the heritage racing machine in the firing range of more than a few commentators who believe the pricepoint to have been too much.

Considering the Daytona 1000 sports a rich racing pedigree from a brand whose untimely financial struggles ended up stunting the Daytona’s successes on track, the find is both rare and valuable to those who know what they’re looking for (via Wikipedia).

What do you think? Was this 1993 Moto Guzzi Daytona 1000 worth her $31,500 USD final bid?