Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants Review

Breakdown The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants are adventure-styled textile pants with high-flow mesh panels and CE Level 2 knee armor, a significant safety feature. Check them out if you want riding pants with excellent ventilation, protection, and build quality. Build Quality Fit & Comfort Protection Value for Money Pros Comfort Ventilation Many Reflective Elements CE Level 2 Armor at knees Regular and Short sizes are available Available in Men’s and Women’s sizes Cons Hip armor not included No water/wind liner No EN 17092 designation Smaller Type A armor used for knees 4.5 Buy Now Gryphon Moto

Review Summary

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants, with their large mesh panel construction, are designed for optimal comfort during hot weather riding. This feature ensures you stay cool and comfortable, even on the hottest days.

The pants include ventilated CE Level 2 protection at the knees. Hip armor pockets are included. However, hip armor is not included.

Wide range of sizes for men and women

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants: Warm Weather Pants with Great Ventilation

I regularly browse the Gryphon Moto website to see what is new. When I saw the new Badwater mesh jacket, I asked if they would like a review. A pair of mesh pants would go nicely with a mesh jacket. Gryphon Moto has that covered with the Hi-Flo pants.

The Hi-Flo are highly ventilated pants for warm-weather riding. Their large mesh panel construction should be well suited to the task. They offer ventilated CE Level 2 protection at the knees, along with the ventilation panels.

I tested the pants on a Husqvarna Norden 901. This bike’s versatility allowed me to test the pants in various riding conditions, from gravel roads to open highways, providing a comprehensive assessment of its performance.

I received the pants in early May. Early spring is not ideal for testing mesh pants, but I had plenty of warm weather riding as spring ended.

About Gryphon Moto

I first came across Gryphon Moto through social media advertising in late 2020. After exchanging a few emails, I determined they were a relatively new business in central Ontario, near where I live. So, I planned to meet at the Gryphon Moto warehouse to pick up some gear for my first reviews.

I was lucky to make that same trip in the spring of 2022.

Fast-forward to spring 2024. I again traveled to Orillia to meet with Gary and Jenny Cuzner, the owners of Gryphon Moto, to chat, try on a bunch of gear, and pick up the Badwater jacket and Hi-Flo Mesh pants for reviewing.

Gary has been in the power sports industry for over 40 years, mainly in distribution and warehousing. His experience and industry contacts influenced the design, production, and distribution of the Gryphon Moto product line.

In their own words: “Gryphon is the culmination of these experiences, allowing for the creation of a product line based on sound fundamentals of quality and design. We look to develop an unbeatable riding experience that will provide you the peace of mind to enjoy the ride.”

I would like to thank the team at Gryphon Moto for the opportunity to review the Hi-Flo Pants.

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pant Features

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants have several features that offer comfort and protection during warm weather riding. The most notable are listed below.

Mesh panels on thighs, back of legs and seat, and lower legs

Reflective 3M Scotchlite® safety elements

Removable and adjustable CE Level 2 protection at the knee

Available in regular and short inseam

Check out the Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants on the company’s website for a complete list of features.

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pant First Impressions

When I picked up the Hi-Flo pants, I was also picking up the Gryphon Moto Batwater jacket. Honestly, I was paying more attention to the jacket than the pants. So often, the pants take a back seat over the jacket. It is a shame because plenty of effort goes into the design of the pants. I recall thinking the mesh panels would be great for a big guy who generates a lot of heat.

I was looking forward to riding in the Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants (and Badwater Mesh Jacket) for rides in warm weather.

The Gryphon Moto pants appeared well-built and had excellent ventilation.

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pant Construction

Outer Shell

The outer shell combines thick fabric with mesh panels. The kneecaps are reinforced with heavy fabric.

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior of these pants throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Waistband

The waistband features a Velcro adjustment on both sides. The closure is zippered and covered by a snap, hook, and eye closure. Behind the zipper is an additional layer of backing material, which adds comfort.

Pockets

There are two front zippered slash pockets. They are generous and large enough to fit my phone, making them excellent places for small things like earplugs. Two cargo pockets are also on the top of the thigh, just above the knee. These pockets have a flap with a Velcro closure.

Hi-Vis

Pants are not typically prioritized for high visibility. Although not highly visible during daylight, they have many low-light reflective elements.

A horizontal strip across the back below the waist

Strips on the upper front next to the slash pockets

Horizontal strips on the cargo pocket flaps

Vertical strips on the lower leg

Various Gryphon logos

Branding

Branding is subtle, which I like. The Gryphon name is on the front, and the Gryphon logo is printed on the back of the waistband. The Gryphon Moto name and logo are on adjustment tabs, snaps, and zippers.

Zippers

The main fly zipper is large and has a glove-friendly pull tab. You can find additional zippers on the following:

Pockets

Cuff

A short zipper to connect the jacket and pants.

All the zippers are YKK and worked smoothly.

Colorways

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants are only available in black.

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pant Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The following is the sizing chart from Gryphon Moto:

Gryphon Moto Pant Sizing

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants come in 7 sizes and two inseam lengths.

I am 6’3” tall and typically wear 38-40W x 34L jeans. This measurement put me at size XL on their sizing chart.

After trying XL and 2XL, I liked some extra room and went with the 2XL. With my height, I selected the regular inseam. I recommend the short one if your inseam is any shorter than 34. The short could be termed regular, and the regular tall.

Seeing the Hi-Flo pants available in sizes for men and women is fantastic. Nicely done, Gryphon Moto.

Comfort

I found the pants to be very comfortable.

Accordion panels at the knees and waist back help with flexibility and comfort. Stretch panels behind the knees and crotch reduce bulk and add comfort. A reinforced seat panel adds comfort and durability.

Adjustability

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants allowed for fitment in several ways:

Adjustable velcro at the waist

Zippers at the hem

Adjustable velcro at the hem

Three-position knee armor

These straps and adjustments allow you to fine-tune the fit for comfort. In addition, the hem adjustment opens wide enough to slide over motorcycle boots with velcro to tighten around the ankles.

Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pant Functionality

Waterproofing

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo is not waterproof and does not claim to be waterproof.

Breathability

I used the Hi-Flo Pants in varying temperatures, from 12 C (54 F) to 33 C (91 F). Anything below 15C made things start to get chilly.

The key to mesh pants is hot-weather riding. I found some late spring heat, and the Hi-Flo pants worked very well in warm weather conditions.

I did have one issue that will only apply to some riders. The Norden 901 can get extremely hot on your ankles and lower leg during slow riding. The mesh does little to prevent this heat from transferring to your body. As I said, this is not an issue with the pants, but it is worth pointing out.

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Pants worked great in hot conditions.

Protection

The Hi-Flo Mesh Pants offer several layers of protection:

The outer shell is reinforced in key impact areas

Ventilated CE Level 2 protection in knees

The armor uses smaller Type A sizes. It would be nice to see Type B, especially in larger-sized pants. I have tested more expensive pants with lesser CE Level 1 armor. However, it would be nice to see hip armor included.

EN17092-4:2020 is a standards document specifying general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes but is not limited to impaction, abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability.

This standard is not a requirement in North America; therefore, the Hi-Flo pants are not rated for abrasion resistance. Given the material used, an A rating might be expected.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA: More suited to touring gear

Classification A: Deemed suitable for urban riding

Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as under-suits that have impact protection for off-road riding

The armor used in these pants is:

Knee Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; KES TYPE A; Protection level: 2)

EN1621-1 is a certification standard for shoulders, elbows, knees, and hips.

Protector styles are KES = Knee/Elbow/Shoulder. Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 2 provides more protection than Level 1.

The knee armor is adjustable using a series of velcro strips to increase or reduce the size of the armor pocket. The adjustment allows the user to raise or lower the armor.

Care Instructions

Here are some general guidelines:

Remove all protective armor and use a mild, liquid detergent.

Hang your textile Gryphon garment to dry at room temperature.

DO NOT use cleaning products like washing powder that contain bleach, solvents, or other chemicals.

DO NOT iron Gryphon garments. NEVER use any fabric softeners; they will destroy the functionality of the membrane.

Here are the attached instructions for the pants:

For details, please visit Gryphon Moto FAQ

Warranty

Gryphon offers a 5-year limited warranty for all manufacturer defects. The buyer must provide the original receipt. This warranty is not transferable.

For details, please visit Gryphon Moto FAQ.

Final Thoughts on the Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants

Most riding gear attempts to be all things to everybody. When riding in extreme weather conditions, this doesn’t necessarily work—mesh riding gear is a case in point.

The Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo pants can be used in varying conditions if you add extra thermal and rain layers.

As they come, they are riding pants primarily focused on riding in warm weather, which I appreciate.

When developing a conclusion, I often turn to how I used (or would use) the gear. I can think of several, all requiring a glance at the weather app to confirm warm and dry weather. Usage could be running errands, commuting, and all-day rides. I would consider the Hi-Flo pants for touring with a pair of rain pants packed in my luggage.

I have only minor issues with the Hi-Flo pants, none of which would prevent me from wearing them regularly.

If you want comfortable, well-ventilated, warm-weather riding pants with CE Level 2 protection, check out the Gryphon Moto Hi-Flo Mesh Pants. At $180, you get great value. I don’t think you will be disappointed.

Pros

Comfort

Ventilation

Many Reflective Elements

CE Level 2 Armor at knees

Regular and Short sizes are available

Available in Men’s and Women’s sizes

Cons

Hip armor not included

No water/wind liner

No EN 17092 designation

Smaller Type A armor used for knees

Specs

Manufacturer: Gryphon Moto

Gryphon Moto Price: (When Tested) $180

(When Tested) $180 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Short, Standard

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Short, Standard Review Period: May to June 2024

Important Links / Where to Buy