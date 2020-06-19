Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival Postponed Until 2021

Two Iconic Events Pushed Out

As the year wears on, more and more motorcycle events get canned or pushed out due to Coronavirus. The latest to succumb to COVID-19’s effects is the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival.

According to MoreBikes, the two events usually take place in July and September, but this year they won’t happen as scheduled due to the spread of COVID-19. The events will resume in 2021. If you have purchased tickets for the even in 2020, your tickets will still be valid in 2021. If, however, you’ll be unable to attend in 2021, Goodwood is offering refunds.

Lord March the Duke of Richmond said that it’s impossible for the events to go on and allow people to practice proper social distancing protocols. He encouraged people to support Goodwood through the Goodwood Supporters Association initiative.

“In addition, we are still hoping that we may be able to keep the flame alive with a ‘behind closed doors’ motorsport occasion later this year for motorsport fans and enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy at home and look forward to making an announcement in the coming weeks.”

Goodwood gathers thousands of people every year, and it’s a shame to see this event be forced to shut down. If it can be held and offered virtually somehow, I would definitely tune in, and I hope there is a way to make that happen in the future.