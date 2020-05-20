Get Your Royal Enfield INT650 Ready to Tour with Kappa Luggage and Accessories

Get Your Tour On

The Royal Enfield INT650 is a great motorcycle. Jim and I rode one at AIMExpo last year and found it to be a very good bike, especially for the money. It’s not perfect, but it’s a really good all-arounder. It can do city riding and commuting, but it’s also easy to ride on the highway. However, if you want to go on a long ride, you should think about adding some things. That’s where Kappa comes in.

Kappa just recently announced some new accessories designed to take your INT650 and turn it into a mile-munching touring machine. The company has a lost of windscreens, luggage racks, bags of all sorts, mounting plates for more additions like a top case, and more. All of these things are designed to take your INT650 and make it a more capable vehicle overall.

You can pick and choose what you want. Need a windscreen and some side cases? Kappa has you covered. You can easily outfit your bike however it makes sense to you. All of this stuff should come off the bike easily, too if you don’t want to keep it on there all the time. I call that a win. You can check out the collection at Kappa’s website.