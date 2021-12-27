Gear Grind: Segura’s Sierra Textile Jacket Goes ‘Caj for the Holidays

A Lumberjack for the Lanes

Amidst the plethora of motorcycle gear brands that aim for the average daily rider comes a new addition to the segment from the French district – and being Canadian and born into a plaid loincloth, you’ll forgive the enthusiasm of this particular gear drop.

Meet Segura’s newest jacket on the rack – a textile number with a faded, plaid red and blue finish.

She’s plaid, she’s rad, and she’s ready to meet your machine of choice.

Segura is known for their stylish motorcycle gear – as we covered when Segura released their ‘military chic’ jacket for women back in early November.

We love the homage to ‘caj, but we’re not so starstruck that we won’t also take a peek at the protection – and with the brand’s company name translating to “safe” in Spanish, we’re expecting top-notch to be the standard.

According to RideApart, Segura’s Sierra Textile Jacket is constructed of a “Dupont Kevlar polycotton tartan weave ensuring excellent abrasion resistance in the event of a slide.”

Thanks to its waterproof membrane, the jacket is also considered both wind and rain-proof – and with ​​CE-certified protectors on the elbows and shoulders (and the back compatible with up to Level 2 armour) rendering a complete Class A PPE certification in accordance to EN 1621-1: 2013 and EN 17092 standards, we’ll swap out your flimsy plaid baby-blanket number for this one, hands down.

“For added convenience, the Sierra features a total of four pockets—two on the outside, and two on the inside. It’s available in sizes ranging from S to 4XL, and retails for 239.99 Euros, translating to around $272 USD.”

“It’s available online through Segura’s various distributors across the globe.”

What do you think – would you wear this around town? Drop a comment below letting us know – we love hearing from you.

Be sure to also check out other recent newsies from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.