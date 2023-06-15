For the Record: Acerbis Lands “Greatest Distance Driven on a Single Tank of Fuel by a Motorcycle (Prototype)”

And, just like that, Acerbis finds their chonky monkey in the record books.

If you recall, the blokes at Acerbis were betting they could ride a Honda Monkey 2,700 miles, from Albino to Cape North, on a single tank of gas. To get this done without laughing, the team created a large-and-in-charge fuel container that served as tank, fairings and saddle.

If you can imagine 28.5 gallons of gas on 9.5 ponies of punch, you’re probably in the same giggle-worthy area of opinion as us… but hey, Acerbis did it. They beat the record!

A view of a Honda Monkey set to become the first motorcycle prototype to pass 2,700 miles. Media sourced from Visordown.

Coverage from Superbike News tells us that this effort was, officially, “the largest motorbike fuel tank entirely designed and built in-house.” With the bike’s fuel requirements in the clear, the team made it a stunning 2599.6 miles, winning their permanency in the 2023 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® tome.

A view of the Acerbis team and their Honda Monkey, featuring a massive gas tank. Media sourced from Superbike News.

“As a child, I admired the Guinness World Records book that my grandparents had given me and dreamed of entering it,” recalls Guido Acerbis, CEO of Acerbis

“Today, thanks to a determined and motivated team, the dream has become reality. Thanks to all of you who made it possible, and there are many of you.”

What do you think of Acerbis’ chonky Monkey?