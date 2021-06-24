Floridian Restaurant and Motorcycle Museum Opens To Public This Weekend

What’s got 9.5 acres of compound, a rich motorcycle heritage, and is co-owned by Orange County Choppers (OCC) founder and American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr.?

Florida’s own OCC Road House and Museum – and they’re going all out for the big opening this weekend.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the motorcycle-themed restaurant and museum will be cutting the ribbon June 25-27 in Pinellas Park, next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson.

The $7 million OCC Road House and Museum is a joint venture between Paul Teutul Sr. and Keith Overton, the longtime former president of TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach.

“I’m fired up to partner with Paul Teutul Sr. and bring something new and exciting to the dining and entertainment scene”, says a quote from Overton on the OCC Road House website.

The website goes on to describe the unique niche market that the OCC Road House and Museum plan to fill:

“The makers of the finest hand-crafted, American-made motorcycles in the world have built a restaurant, concert venue, and museum to bring the OCC experience to life in St. Petersburg, Florida.”

The opening weekend has a long list of celebratory to-do’s, including a ticketed concert by country star David Lee Murphy and the official opening to the public the following day.

“I kept every piece of memorabilia over the last 20 years, the original sign when we first opened a motorcycle business, everything you could possibly think of,” Teutul told the Tampa Bay Times in December – and we believe it.

If you’re in the area, make sure to head over for a beer and a warm handful of peanuts to accompany the nostalgic regaling of stories that the OCC Roadhouse and Museum are sure to compliment.