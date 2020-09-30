Five Days Left to Add This 1972 Ducati 750GT to Your Collection

Just Another Bike for Your Ducati Collection

We get it, you’re rich… We get it, you have 7 vintage Ducatis sitting in a marble-floor garage. Why not add another to the list? Now is your chance to grab a beautifully restored 1972 Ducati 750GT.

This bike features a complete rebuild of the 748cc L-twin motor by the original dealer and a couple of extra accessibility add-ons like the electric starter and lighting upgrade.

The bring a trailer ad for this bike states, “A 2018 rebuild by the selling dealer reportedly included installation of a crankshaft serviced by Alpha Bearings in the UK as well as new pistons, valves, guides, and seals. The clutch is also said to have been replaced.”

This isn’t some regular old Ducati; this bike won first place in the Italian category at the 2018 Quail Motorcycle Gathering. I can’t say for certain if it comes with the plaque or trophy from winning, but extra bragging rights on your $20k+ investment never hurt anyone, right?

This bike has been fully restored with a newly painted tank and side covers. There’s always something amazing about seeing a 40+ year-old bike looking like it just drove off the dealership lot the year it was manufactured.

The auction currently has 5 days left and is already has hit the $16,000 mark. Vintage Ducati collectors really are a different breed, but we appreciate them for taking these pieces of history with us into the future all the same.