FIM Supersport 300: Alvaro Diaz is the 2022 World Champion!

Alvaro Diaz, a Yamaha racer and bLU cRU graduate, has just won the 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, marking a first for his legacy!

The report from Total Motorcycle states that the talented Spanish youth snatched the title with one race left to go, ending Yamaha’s five-year drought and punting them to the top podium for 2022.

Alvaro Diaz, a Yamaha racer and bLU cRU graduate, after winning the 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. Media sourced from Yamaha Racing.

As for the race itself, even Diaz admitted that it was difficult, with his triumph being a result of “five years of hard work” – and while every racer has a list of things they want improved the moment they finish, this one admits he’s tickled pink with his current team.

“It was a difficult race but a very happy day for me,” enthuses Diaz.

“I want to thank my ARCO MotoR University Team for all their work this year that has helped me to become World Champion.”

“Next season, I think I’ll stay with Yamaha because they have given me a lot of support these past five years…In 2023, I will ride in WorldSSP; for me it will be a new adventure and I think I can do well.”

We completely agree.

