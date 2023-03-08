FIM Motocross World Championship Shows off 19-Round Season for 2023

March 11th is a few short days away – that means we still have some time before FIM’s Motocross World Championship takes over the calendar – and the scheduled shenanigans will begin in Patagonia’s Villa La Angostura, Argentina.

Argentina’s inaugural round will carry forward to eight series in Europe, with April seeing MXGP hit Switzerland, Italy and Portugual before May’s stops in Spain/France explode into June and July’s offerings.

A view of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Media sourced from the Daily Sabah.

Here’s the official FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule, according to coverage from RideApart:

11 March 2023 – MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina (Villa La Angostura, Argentina)

25 March 2023 – MXGP of Sardegna (Riola Sardo, Italy)

9 April 2023 – MXGP of Switzerland (Frauenfeld, Switzerland)

15 April 2023 – MXGP of Trentino (Pietramurata, Italy)

29 April 2023 – MXGP of Portugal (Agueda, Portugal)

6 May 2023 – MXGP of Spain (intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos, Spain)

20 May 2023 – MXGP of France (Villars sous Ecot, France)

3 June 2023 – MXGP of Latvia (Kegums, Latvia)

10 June 2023 – MXGP of Germany (Teutschenthal, Germany)

24 June 2023 – MXGP of Sumbawa (Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia)

1 July 2023 – MXGP of Lombok (Lombok, Indonesia)

15 July 2023 – MXGP of Czech Republic (Loket, Czechia)

22 July 2023 – MXGP of Flanders (Lommel, Belgium)

29 July 2023 – MXGP of Finland (Hyvinkää, Finland)

12 August 2023 – MXGP of Sweden (Uddevalla, Sweden)

19 August 2023 – MXGP of The Netherlands (Arnhem, Netherlands)

2 September 2023 – MXGP of Turkiye (Afyonkarahisar, Turkey)

16 September 2023 – MXGP of Vietnam (Thanh Hoa, Viet Nam)

30 September 2023 – MXGP of Great Britain (Matterley Basin, United Kingdom)

A view of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Media sourced from FIM.

This season carries no shortage of talent; returning to the track is Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who carries five World Titles and is gunning to be the first racer ever to hold six.

Naturally, 2022’s champion is back…ish. Tim Gajser (Team HRC) had previously broken his right femur in a nasty land and anticipates a return as soon as the surgery/recovery phase allows a green light from his doctors (via Vurbmoto).

Until then, HRC’s Ruben Fernandez will be representing with a previous 2 podiums and 8th place overall for 2022.

2023’s FIM Motocross World Championship promises to be an intense show; who are you cheering for?