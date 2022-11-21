Fifth Time’s the Charm: SLR Honda Takes the Baja 1000 Crown…Again

For the fifth time in a row, Honda has crushed the competition and won the Baja 1000!

The incredible (read: predictable) success continues Honda’s legacy from when her bikes pioneered the race back in the 1960s, with the win had as of this past Friday evening.

This means Honda’s now sitting pretty on 32 victories, 16 of which have been completed on the CRF450X and the last eight victories of which have been completed in a row.

SLR Honda, the winners of Baja 1000! Media sourced from SLR Honda.

“Man, it was a tough course,” Samuels tells SCORE at the finish line (via ADVRider).

830.9 miles completed in 18 hours, 51 minutes and 30.152 seconds – 1 hour and 17 minutes quicker than the next team in line, and a magnificent effort. Friday morning saw Morgan handing off to Samuels at 275 miles, showing off a 65-mile advance of the competition until Morgan took over 250 miles later.

“It was really rough and actually kind of slower than what we anticipated,” Samuels continues.

“We had our hands full at the beginning, but it was a really good race, and by race-mile 340 we were into the lead. From there we just had to bring it home, and we had a great, solid effort the whole way.”

Amazing effort all the way, and a big congrats from MBW!

