FB Mondial Updates the Flat Track 125

Updated and Ready to Go

FB Mondial unveiled the original FLAT design at EICMA in 2018. The company then was set to release the bike earlier this year, but COVID-19 put a damper on those plans. Now the company has launched the revamped model.

The Flat Track 125’s engine was adjusted to meet the emissions requirements for Europe. The single-cylinder liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine still chugs out 13.6 hp and 7.7 lb-ft of torque, which isn’t too shabby for a little mill. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission.

The bike also has a TFT dash, improved ergonomics, and a new plate hanger. The wheels are 19-inches, and there’s also a high-mount dual exhaust.

The motorcycle comes with a number 57 on the number plate, which harkens back to the year the manufacturer was able to capture world titles. Below the number plate, the company has mounted two LED headlights. Thes lets the bike have the true flat-track-racer-inspired styling while still having a headlight.

The bike only weighs 293 pounds dry. It also gets an inverted fork, a monoshock in the rear, a radial-mounted four-piston front brake caliper, and a single-piston brake caliper in the rear. The model retails for €4,485 ($5,323 USD). It will compete with other small 125cc motorcycles in Europ, but I’d love to see it come to the US.