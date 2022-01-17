Eye Candy: A $45,000 Vyrus “Little Rocket” Razzetto For the Gallery

I know what you’re thinking.

“How in bloody sausages does a bike like that rake in $45,000 at an auction?”

While the aesthetic of the bike might come across as leaving something to be desired (I know it did for me at first glance), the looks of the thing is not the selling feature.

Vyrus bikes are known for being customized to heck and back – in a good way. A small, exclusivist Italian motorcycle manufacturer based in Coriano, Italy, the brand has each bike uniquely built to suit the client’s requests, with options of anything from carbon to one-off engine mapping.

This 2008 Vyrus 984 C3 2V Razzetto is no exception, and it has enough features bristling over its hide to jump to the moon and back on an afterthought.

Don’t believe me? Take a closer look.

First, we have the fact that it’s got hub-center steering, chosen over the traditional fork and a quirk of the Vyrus bikes (we’re told by Jalopnik that Vyrus’ founder, Ascanio Rodorigo, worked for Bimota as a race mechanic between the 1970s and 1985, which is likely where he got the inspiration).

Then we get to the engine. For this one, a 1,079cc Ducati dual spark L-twin was chosen for the task, rendering the 319lb. bike (dry) capable of 100 pretty ponies (the heart was modded, of course).

Not bad for a bike that is sporting carbon fiber everything.

Add “a Double Omega billet aluminum frame, carbon-fiber bodywork, an adjustable caster angle, Marvic magnesium wheels, Brembo brakes, [and] FG Gubellini suspension components,” as well as a swanky Zard exhaust system complete with custom carbon fiber mufflers, and you start to see what we’re talking about.

BringATrailer tells us that the bike, originally with 1,900 miles on the clock and jumpstarted in bids for a sneeze-worthy $40,250, sold for $45,000 ‘and a wish in your pocket,’ as they say.

What do you think? Be sure to leave us a comment, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from BringATrailer*