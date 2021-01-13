EV Motorcycle Alrendo TS Bravo Could Launch In May 2021

The Perfect Low-Cost EV Commuter?

The EV motorcycle market welcomes as many new manufacturers as it can possibly fit. Alrendo is looking to make its way into said market with their debut electric motorcycle dubbed the ‘TS Bravo’ expected to launch in May of this year (Europe only).

Alrendo makes their EV bikes out of Wuxi China, and look to provide riders with an affordable EV option when compared to some of the pricey electric models on the market today.

The TS Bravo is claimed to produce 75 bhp and around 87 lb-ft of torque through its liquid-cooled AC electric motor. With a 16.6 kWh battery, this motorcycle should be the perfect commuter; and that is exactly what Alrendo is aiming this motorcycle to be. Alrendo wants this bike to be the perfect all-around commuter with its great ergonomics and lower price point. Especially taking into account the bike weighs just 441 lbs despite the larger battery size, this vehicle will be perfect for commuting.

A deadly weapon for any EV vehicle’s arsenal is the charge time. It’s difficult to commute on a bike that has a small range and long charging time, but Alrendo claims that this bike will get you from 0-100% in 3.7 hours on a standard 220v Euro socket. Unfortunately, I don’t have any official range figures to share with you at this time.

TS Bravo comes complete with ABS, four-piston caliper disc brakes up front, and 240mm duals in the rear.

Alrendo is currently taking refundable €300 deposits for the European launch, and the bike will cost you €9995 on release day.