Europe: The Perks of Buying from Zero Motorcycles’ 2024 Model Range

If you’ve ever wanted to try an electric motorcycle, Zero’s MY2024 incentives are making the task slightly easier.

Zero Motorcycles has just given us chopped pricing for their 2022 + 2023 model fleets, and now the antics have been followed up with proper care of their customer in the way of an industry-leading warranty.

According to recent coverage from The Pack, if you purchase a Zero bike in Europe, each and every MY2024 model will come with a five-year warranty, “regardless of the number of kilometers ridden.”

Zero Motorcycles’ DSX/R electric motorcycle. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.

What’s considered a “good” warranty for an electric motorcycle?

This is as good of a warranty as it gets for this cc range, folks; the number of years might mimic what BMW currently offers for their electric CE 04 in Australia, but it’s an almost unheard-of, industry-leading figure compared to the average 2-3-year guarantee of companies like Can-Am, Energica, Damon, NIU, or LiveWire (or BMW UK / BMW US / BMW CA).

Zero Motorcycles’ S electric motorcycle. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.

What parts of the bike are included under Zero Motorcycles’ new warranty?

According to the coverage, this uniform 5-year warranty will include the following componentry:

Z-Force® ZF battery

Motor

Motor controller

Frame

Swingarm

Front fork

Rear shock absorber

Braking system

Wheels

Electrical accessories

Zero Motorcycles’ FXE electric motorcycle. Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.

Is this warranty just for Zero’s 2024 models?

… believe it or not, the answer to this is no.

We’re told that the above list of componentry will also be extended to “any approved accessories installed by an authorized dealer.” In other words, if you’re considering a slightly older model, Zero’s apparently roping in “certain 2023 models sold through Zero Motorcycles’ dealership network.”

These 2023 bikes appear to be cherry-picked, so your best bet on finding one of these would be to contact your nearest local dealer.

A view of componentry available in BMW’s CE 04. Media provided by BMW.

What does Zero say about their new 5-year warranty?

Naturally, Zero’s VP/Director is more than a little jazzed to contribute as a leader in the electric motorcycle industry:

We are privileged to partner with a trusted and respected company like Real Garant Zurich. Extending the warranty period to five years demonstrates our confidence in the quality and reliability of our motorcycles to our customers.” – Umberto Uccelli, VP, Director of Zero Motorcycles EMEA ( The Pack

What do you think of Zero Motorcycles’ new 5-year warranty?