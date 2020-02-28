Electric Motorcycle Startup Horwin Will Expand Its Dealer Network

The Austrian Company Looks to Expand

The Austrian e-mobility company Horwin has some electric motorcycles for commuting, and the company plans to expand. How? Well, it wants to expand its dealer network. The company teamed up with TilGreen Group, which will be distributing the electric motorcycle for France now. The company already sells bikes in Belgium Switzerland, Austria and Germany. Adding France will be a notable expansion.

For those who aren’t familiar with Horwin’s offerings. The company has the CR6 and CR6 Pro electric motorcycles. The bikes are equipped with a 3.9 kWh Panasonic lithium-ion battery that powers an electric motor that makes little over 8 hp. The bike has a curb weight under 300 pounds and a maximum range of 93.2 miles. Charging takes 4 and a half hours. The price is € 6,290 ($6,914 USD).

The company also offers some small scooters that are electric, too, though the C6 is the big news for Horwin, and will likely drive the most revenue. It will be interesting to see how the company does in terms of sales in the next year or so. Expanding distribution is the move that helped Energica see massive sales growth, so perhaps the same will occur for Horwin.