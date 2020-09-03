Electric Husqvarna E-Pilen Coming In 2022

Pierer Mobility, the owners of both Husqvarna and KTM, announced their roadmap for future models yesterday. Two of them are of great interest to use two-wheeled street riders.

The first is that there will be a Husqvarna E-Scooter coming in 2021, perfect for in-city short trips. With 4 kW of power, or about 5.5 HP, it looks to be aimed squarely at the low-cost scooter market, putting it up against Japanese and Italian rivals.

The more interesting bike, however, is the Husqvarna E-Pilen, slated for 2022. Utilizing what looks to be something similar to the Svartpilen 401 frame, it slights an electric motor and a modular battery pack where the engine would be.

It also appears that it will be coming in two power ranges, with the 4 kW version (5.5 HP) probably meant for in-city riding and some commuting, and the stronger 10 kW version (13.5 HP) more likely aimed squarely at commuters and day riders.

No news yet has emerged as to pricing, charge times, or if these bikes are even coming to North America. However, with the recent news of Zero bringing more models to the market, BMW investing heavily into the “DC” trademark, and even electric bikes being the center of the newest series of “Long Way” bike adventures, it would be very likely that our little friendly Swedish motorcycle company would send over some models!