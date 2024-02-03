Electric Everything: Zero And Hero Partner Up for New EV Technology

Zero Motorcycles signs agreement to collaborate with Hero Motocorp, “accelerating the transition of electric mobility in India and across global markets”

Further industry estimations count around four bikes in the project pipeline for Zero and Hero

Hero will likely use previously archived knowledge from electric brand VIDA (now Herp Electric)

Welcome to today’s edition of “Electric Everything,” where we find crazy stuff online that runs quieter than your bicycle…well, almost.

Today’s theme is “Zero to Hero,” mainly because it’s in the name but also because we just can’t think of a better catchphrase to suit Zero Motorcycles working with Hero, the world’s largest motorcycle maker.

I mean really. What else were we going to call this partnership?

Why Zero Motorcycles agreed to partner up with Hero Motocorp

According to Hero’s recent press release (published to Business Wire), Zero Motorcycles signed an agreement to collaborate with Hero Motocorp because both are keen to “[deliver] exceptional value, performance and fun for [our] customers.”

Here is a quote from Zero’s CEO describing the operatives of their agreement:

We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to… bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance, and fun for our customers.” – Mr. Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles (Business Wire)

… and Hero’s CEO (they both sound pretty excited):

Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable, clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.” – Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp

What to expect from Zero and Hero’s partnership

According to the release, Zero will likely be working with Hero’s emerging electric mobility brand “VIDA,” not to be confused with “Hero Electric,” which is not at all connected to Hero Motocorp.

We also know that India’s definition of “high performance” is different (lower) than America’s when it comes to electric machines; hence, don’t expect anything above 300 or 400cc’s of displacement, with RideApart’s Enrico Punsalang suggesting that even 200cc could fit the “high performance” definition.

