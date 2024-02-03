Electric Everything: Zero And Hero Partner Up for New EV Technology

|
Welcome to today’s edition of “Electric Everything,” where we find crazy stuff online that runs quieter than your bicycle…well, almost.
Today’s theme is “Zero to Hero,” mainly because it’s in the name but also because we just can’t think of a better catchphrase to suit Zero Motorcycles working with Hero, the world’s largest motorcycle maker.
I mean really. What else were we going to call this partnership?
Why Zero Motorcycles agreed to partner up with Hero Motocorp
According to Hero’s recent press release (published to Business Wire), Zero Motorcycles signed an agreement to collaborate with Hero Motocorp because both are keen to “[deliver] exceptional value, performance and fun for [our] customers.”
Here is a quote from Zero’s CEO describing the operatives of their agreement:
– Mr. Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles (Business Wire)
… and Hero’s CEO (they both sound pretty excited):
– Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp
What to expect from Zero and Hero’s partnership
According to the release, Zero will likely be working with Hero’s emerging electric mobility brand “VIDA,” not to be confused with “Hero Electric,” which is not at all connected to Hero Motocorp.
We also know that India’s definition of “high performance” is different (lower) than America’s when it comes to electric machines; hence, don’t expect anything above 300 or 400cc’s of displacement, with RideApart’s Enrico Punsalang suggesting that even 200cc could fit the “high performance” definition.
What do you think of Zero and Hero’s partnership?