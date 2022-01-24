Electric Everything: RGNT Bikes Now Accepting US Pre-Orders

A Swedish Bike for the Bank

When electric bike brand RGNT debuted their NO.1 CLASSIC, we were stoked at the quality of the nitty gritty bitties. On top of boasting a very nice J.Juan Combined Braking System (keeping in mind that the company is now owned by Brembo), the bike also had a new Bike Control Unit, 7-inch touchscreen display (GPS included), and a geo-fenced alarm – all powered by, a 15kW (20hp) peak rear hub motor “purported by Electrek to handle speeds up to 120 km/h (75 mph).”

Still, we weren’t getting our hopes up for seeing the thing in the flesh; the machine originally had a Euro tag and didn’t seem like it was going to make it to the colonies – but as of today, we can confirm that RGNT will be taking US pre-orders – and there’s a catch that happens to lean in our favour when it comes to conversion rates.

The report from RideApart states that the bikes will be ready for a late 2022 shipment, with this juicy tidbit regarding the pricing:

“Here’s where it gets a bit interesting…when RGNT announced that it was taking orders for its handbuilt electric bikes in Europe in 2021, MSRP for the Classic was 12,495 Euros, and 13,495 Euros for the Scrambler.”

“We know prices don’t usually directly convert between currencies, but the conversion rate was $14,308 for the Classic and $15,454 for the Scrambler. Additionally, the deposit cost was 450 Euros, or around $515. [This means] the official U.S. announcement for RGNT is priced more favorably for American customers…for a start, deposits are $150. The USD cost for the Classic is listed as starting at $12,495, with the Scrambler starting at $13,495.”

“Apparently, RGNT really likes those two particular numbers, regardless of what currency symbol is associated with them.”

Hallelu.

In short, if you’re hoping to get your hands on a NO.1-Classic or NO.1-Retro, expect to fork out whatever the website says – regardless of currency conversion.

