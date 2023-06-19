Electric Everything: Peugeot Gets a Grip on DAB Motor Tech

While the Big Four turn to hydrogen power, other Powersports companies continue their electric narrative in our super-urban scapes – and Peugeot, apparently, is dropping big funds to help DAB release a new prototype they’re calling “Concept-E.”

A view of the DAB Concept-e. Media sourced from The Pack.

Known more for their role as the world’s oldest scooter manufacturer, Peugeot is apparently enlisting the aid of a motorcycle brand that’s already got a series of sweet machines out and about the streets proper. French bike firm DAB Motors, according to The Pack, has entered into a “strategic and industrial partnership” that will see both DAB and Peugeot merging their strengths for the benefit of our markets (and their pockets).

With Peugeot having chucked enough funds in DAB to hold a majority stake in the firm, the benefits are twofold:

DAB will have more business experience on their board, with opportunity to distribute their Concept-e into a wider range of markets (that includes access to Peugeot’s factory for assembly of their machines). Peugeot will have new, cooler aesthetics to play with as they start developing their own electric machines – and that includes a gander at the internal electrification program results that have given DAB the Concept-e.

Peugeot’s factory, which will allow DAB Motors to assemble their own machines. Media sourced from The Pack.

As they say, win-win… at least, DAB’s CEO and Peugeot’s President both think so:

“I am thrilled to be partnering with a historical manufacturer such as Peugeot Motocycles. This strategic collaboration will take DAB Motors to the next level. With the support of Peugeot Motocycles, DAB Motors will soon be mass-producing its electric motorcycles and delivering worldwide”

– Simon Dabadie, CEO & Founder of DAB Motors

“The primary driving force behind our collaboration lies in DAB brand promise – to provide thrills on wheels to bold humans. This powerful commitment has led us to recognize the necessity of venturing into the electric realm, building upon our legacy of launching motorcycles 125 years ago.” “Additionally, the essence of both brands is rooted in production in France. We take great pride in manufacturing our premium ranges locally, preserving our strong expertise, and contributing to the growth of the French industry.”

– Sebastien Mas, President of Peugeot Motocycles

What do you think Peugeot’s electric motorcycle will look like?