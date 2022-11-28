Electric Everything: New Electric Motorcycle Boasts a 200 km/h Top Speed

Amidst the hustle and bustle that was 2022’s EICMA, you might have seen a smaller, streamlined machine boasting zero-emission scoots and a serious set of specs.

The scoot in question is none other than HORWIN’s new SENMENTI 0 – and if her creators are right about what she’s capable of, we’re going to get one of the following for the electric two-wheeled industry:



expensive

cheaply-made

Some combination of the both

But back to the specs.

The HORWIN SENMENTI 0, an electric motorcycle that’s showing off some impressive power specs. Media sourced from HORWIN’s website.

Apparently, this thing does 0-100 km/h in – 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 200 km/h and a 300km range (complete with optional range extender). She also carries a battery that can be charged from 0 – 80% at any 400 V charging station, with the ability for the battery to double as a generator for electricity in other areas of life (camping, jump-starting a car).

These are all great numbers, but before you let out that ‘what the heck,’ there’s a catch.

She’s Chinese.

“SENMENTI derives from the Chinese pronunciation of the word for ‘organism’,” explains Wendsor Zhou Wei, CEO and founder of HORWIN in a recent press release.

“…the SENMENTI 0 is equipped with an ABS braking system, an anti-slip system, tire pressure sensors and a collision warning system. Mountain, starting and reversing assistance, rear air suspension, different driving modes, Keyless Go, an intelligent camera for automatic photo taking and heated seats and grips increase driving comfort.”

That’s quite the docket for an electric vehicle, the majority of which we’ve really only seen advertised in Canadian bike brand Damon Motors’ working prototypes.

With the SENMENTI 0 slotted for a 2023 debut, we will be looking forward to seeing the production model in action; apparently her sibling will (hopefully) feature self-balancing perks, but that’s still a ways in the future.

Stay tuned, as we’ll update you on the best of the latest as it comes our way; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.