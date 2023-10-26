EICMA 2023: Kawasaki to Show Off 40th Anniversary Edition Ninjas

The world’s biggest motorcycle expo is right around the corner, and every big brand in attendance is readying their “big thing” to posit to the moto masses. From Moto Morini’s four new models to Kawasaki’s promises to debut further progress on their Carbon Neutrality plans, the Fiera Milano Rho will soon be stuffed with bikes – and that includes Team Green’s 40th Anniversary Edition Ninja range.

Kawasaki’s 40th Anniversary Ninja range. Pictured is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition ABS. Media provided by Kawasaki.

According to the press release, the new green/white/blue livery choice pays homage to Kawi’s early 90s Ninja ZX-7 (three-times FIM Endurance World Champ bike), with the range primed for an official unveiling at EICMA 2023 (EICMA).

Kawasaki’s 40th Anniversary Ninja range. Pictured is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-6R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS. Media provided by Kawasaki.

Here are the models getting the Anniversary fix-up:

Kawasaki’s 40th Anniversary Ninja range. Pictured is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-10R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS. Media provided by Kawasaki.

The special paint and graphics will accompany green rims and special touches for the ZX-4RR (silver fairing + swingarm), the ZX-6R, and the ZX-10R (silver touches plus gold-painted fork tubes).

Kawasaki’s 40th Anniversary Ninja range. Pictured is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-14R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS. Media provided by Kawasaki.

What do you think of Kawasaki’s 40th anniversary livery?