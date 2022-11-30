EICMA 2022: The Brough Superior ‘Dagger’

Before we get into the drool-worthy list that is the culmination of Brough Superior’s newest kid on the block, a fair word of warning: You’re getting what you pay for with this baby, so just like the Aston Martin x Brough Superior AMB 001 Pro, don’t expect a basement-bargain price.

DO get weak in the knees.

Meet Brough Superior’s newest model – the Dagger. She’s a roadster with a nippy personality and expensive taste, thanks to the 997cc V-twin engine and her French masters.

Word is that the Saint-Jean-de-luz-based bike brand added power and torque for this model, both of which are joined by a double-wishbone front fork (with preload) and a rebound-adjustable rear shock (via MCN).

Brough Superior’s new machine, the Dagger – a roadster with a titanium frame, premium components and serious style. Media sourced from Brough Superior.

A double-sided swingarm and aluminum-machined wheels dress the back end, while “a 24.6-degree head angle and revised curved handlebars” contribute to the roadster’s lightweight handling at the front – and unlike Brough Superior’s other units, this lovely lady shows off a low, unslung two-in-one pipe system.

Brough Superior’s new machine, the Dagger – a roadster with a titanium frame, premium components and serious style. Media sourced from Brough Superior.

Everything is nestled into a machined titanium frame and subframe, dressed by “lashings of chrome on the twin-cylinder engine and understated gold finishes on the logos, and 17in rims” and weighing in at a neat 200kg / 441lbs.

Brough Superior’s new machine, the Dagger – a roadster with a titanium frame, premium components and serious style. Media sourced from Brough Superior.

The Frenchies have also apparently promised a 50/50 weight distribution, but we won’t know for sure until some lucky sapien is chosen for the privilege of swinging a leg over this thing; meantime, best of luck ogling the €57,417 price tag, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twitsies.