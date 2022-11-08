Aston Martin x Brough Superior: The AMB 001 Pro

With EICMA 2022 now in full swing, two companies have come together (again) to bring out the next brainchild in the British luxury lineup – and given England’s rather fussy demands for local, quality machines, there’s really no better pairing to send off the world’s largest motorcycle show.

Meet the AMB 001 Pro; a track-only, limited-edition, elegant monster capable of a whip-quick 225hp and enough charm to pick anybody’s jaw off the floor. She’s the recent prodigy of Aston Martin Lagonda and Brough Superior, both of whom wanted to “push something to the very edge of capacity, and do it seamlessly” (via Aston Martin’s press release).

They certainly succeeded on my vote…I mean, look at her.

The all-new AMB 001 Pro, from the minds of Aston Martin Lagonda and Brough Superior.

The AMB 001 Pro takes after Aston Martin’s crazed, no-rules, track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar, a 1000hp beast that carries perks reaching beyond the aesthetic.

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro. Media sourced from Aston Martin.

Good genes run in the family, it seems.

A watercooled, dohc, 88˚ V-twin four-stroke “with four valves per cylinder and a composite chain / gear cam drive” punts out 997 cc’s of power, with new aerodynamic front spoiler, side wings, and rear fin (complete with aero stabilizer) helping the machine move smoothly at high speeds.

To ensure this bike was on friendly terms with the wind, Aston Martin and Brough Superior had the front cowl attached firmly to the rest of the fairings “to manage the downforce at the front end of the motorcycle.”

“A tunnel effect air blade directs air over the rider. The airflow enters through a large intake integrated into the front wing, then passes through the new front cowl, to be deflected through the dynamic windshield,” explains the release.

All these design changes add up to a 25% power increase from the original AMB 001, putting the 001 Pro’s power-to-weight ratio at 1.28 hp/kg (considering Formula One® cars get a power-to-weight ratio of 1,400 hp/t for their troubles, we’re looking at a close contender).

It’s a beautiful homage to the cutting edge of our industry, and nobody is more thrilled about it than Thierry Henriette, the Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior:

“We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”

“It’s a beautifully simple formula,” agrees Marek Reichman, the Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin.

“Form + technology = performance…There is no separation between the advanced materials, design and technical capabilities of the bike. We’ve achieved this fluidity again with Brough Superior for those who desire a track superbike like none other.”

“The rider is part of this moving sculpture and will literally feel as though they are part of the track when laying atop the AMB 001 Pro.”

Here are the full specs from the press release, should y’all need a finer-tuned peek under the proverbial hood:

Engine

Engine 997cc watercooled dohc 88˚ V-twin four-stroke with four valves per cylinder and composite chain / gear cam drive Dimensions 94mm x 71.8mm Power 225 Hp Gearbox 6-speed cassette type Clutch Multiplate oil-bath clutch with hydraulic operation, APTC slipper clutch Frame Type CNC Aluminium frame with structual engine and carbon fibre body

Chassis

Front Suspension Fior-type CNC Machined Aluminium fork with twin articulated triangular links and Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock woth 112mm travel Rear Suspension CNC Machined Aluminium Swing Arm pivoting in engine crankcases, with monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound damping and progressive rate link with 124mm travel Head Angle / Trail 23.9˚ with 102.6mm trail Front Brake 2 x 320mm Stainless Steel discs with 2 x four-piston radial calipers Rear Brake 1 x 230mm Stainless Steel disc with 1 x two-piston caliper Wheels Ultra-light 10 spoke carbon fibre front wheel, carbon fibre disc wheel Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17 58W on 3.50 inches Rear Tyre 200/55 ZR17 78W on 6.25 inches Weight 175kg dry

Like what you see? EICMA is far from over, and there's a lot coming down the pipeline; strap in your seatbelts, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.