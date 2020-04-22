Dymag Wheels are On Sale

No 2020 Isle of Man Puts These Wheels on Sale

With the Coronavirus postponing the Isle of Man 2020 and the Superbike Race Series, Dymag has excess stock of race specification wheels. That means the company will sell these wheels at a notable discount while supplies last. The company issued a press release, which was shared by Motorcycle.com.

What you’re looking at are Dymag UP7X wheels at 15 percent off. This deal likely won’t last long, so if you need some killer wheels for your motorcycle that have been fully tested to road and race specifications of various countries, then you should consider jumping at this opportunity.

Dymag has been making wheels for certain racing motorcycles since 1979. The company makes some of the best darn wheels out there, which is why they’re routinely used at the Isle of Man and by racers in the Superbike Race Series. The wheels come in a variety of colors and are made of aluminum. Dymag claims the UPX7 wheels are the lightest aluminum wheels the company has ever developed.

Don’t get me wrong, these things are still pricey. You’re looking at $2,295 for a set of wheels. However, that’s better than the normal price of $2,701. This special deal includes free shipping. You can check out the wheels at Dymag’s website. The sale will end on April 10, 2020.