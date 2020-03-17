Ducati’s Scrambler Desert Sled Performed Well in the Mint 400 Hooligan Class

Scrambling to a Win

Ducati’s Scrambler Desert Sled is a killer bike, even off-road. This was put on display at the Mint 400 in the Hooligan Open Class. Ducati partnered with Fasthouse to make this happen. The bikes were ridden by Jordan Graham and Ricky Diaz. There was a third Ducati Scrambler in the race ridden by Alexander Smith prepared by Spider Grips, too.

Graham won the race. Diaz looked like he would have placed second, but hit a rock near the end of the race, which ended his race. With Diaz out of the race, Smith took second.

“The Scrambler Ducati was great, it tracked through the sand washes perfectly and on the open stretches we were blasting past the 450 enduros,” said Jordan Graham, Fasthouse Scrambler Ducati Rider. “It’s a brutal, fun course and the Desert Sled soaked up a real beating. I’m stoked to get this win for Fasthouse, Scrambler Ducati and the Spider Grips team.”

The bikes were not stock. They were modified for this event and those modifications proved to work well. Here’s a list of the bike and equipment used for the builds:

Bikes: 2019 Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled

Exhaust: Scrambler Ducati Termignoni Full system with Ducati Performance MAP

Rear Shock: Fox

Forks: Standard Desert Sled with Racetech set-up

Wheels: Excel rims 21″ / 18″ on standard hub, fitted with tire mousse.

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires

Brakes: Galfer USA braking rotors

Gearing: Supersprox

Grips: Spider Grips

Steering Damper: Scotts Performance Steering Damper

Swingarm extender: Earle Motors

Oil Cooler protector: Scrambler Ducati accessory

Footpegs: Faast Co

Handlebars: Faast Co Flexx bar

Handguards: Faast Co

Skid Plate: Custom fabricated by BJ Manufacturing

Shift Lever: Hammerhead Designs

Paint: Airtrix Designs

Racewear: Fasthouse

Build & Race Support: Spider Grips

