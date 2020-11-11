Ducati Unveils 2021 XDiavel and Scrambler Options

The Scrambler and XDiavel are the next two motorcycles to be revealed in the official rollout of Ducati’s 2021 lineup as described in the second episode of their World Premiere video series.

For those unfamiliar, the XDiavel is Ducati’s interpretation of a modern-day cruiser reenvisioned with some of that special ‘Italian DNA’ sprinkled into this mix. This isn’t your regular cruiser style motorcycle though, the XDiavel contains all of Ducati’s top-of-the-line technology and marries that with pure Italian performance and comfort. The new XDiavel gains a ‘Dark’ edition to add to the offered lineup, with all versions becoming Euro 5 compliant. The XDiavel Dark takes a complete ‘black-out’ approach to the design of the motorcycle and features a completely dark livery paired with fully blacked-out accessories and an array of black mechanical components. The official Ducati press release states, “The XDiavel Dark represents purity, essentiality, and the gateway to the XDiavel world.” I thought that was funny. The XDiavel Dark will have a price of $19,995 USD, available at dealers in January 2021.

The Darkness stretches to the new Scrambler line with the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO aimed as being the first stepping-stone or ‘gateway-to-entry’ into the large-displacement Scrambler lineup with a proposed “Dark Stealth” colorway.

The Scrambler 800 line gets the new “Nightshift” model and the Desert Sled gets and much needed new livery option with the introduction of the “Sparking Blue” colorway. The base Scrambler Icon also sees a new color option. If you’re interested in taking a Scrambler Nightshift for a test ride, it should be seeing dealerships in March of next year with a retail price of around $10,995 USD.

We’ll have more information on upcoming models with the third installment of the world premiere coming on November 18th.