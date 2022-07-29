Ducati Teases 2023 Scrambler at World Ducati Week

With the record-breaking success of this year’s World Ducati Week comes hints of a new Ducati Scrambler – and she’ll have a full reveal at this year’s EICMA.

Anybody who has read Ducati’s press releases knows that the Bologna-based brand doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing off their new toys; but did you know they had a ‘secret chamber’ where a sneak peek of upcoming Ducati bikes can be viewed by select loyalists BEFORE those press releases even get out?

Ducati’s secret room. Media sourced from Moto.it.

Naturally, we’ve done some digging, and it’s confirmed; all Harry Potter puns aside, the 2023 Scrambler is currently available to be viewed in Ducati’s ‘secret chamber’ (via the team at Moto.it), though she purportedly won’t be taken out of her princess tower until EICMA 2022.

(for the sake of visual triggers, all full bike photos in this article are Ducati’s 2022 model of the same name.)

Ducati’s 2022 Scrambler. Media sourced from Visordown.

“This new Scrambler changes a lot compared to the past, lots more electronics, and new details as well as a different saddle,” states Moto.it.

Those fancy-dancy electronics apparently come with a more modern display, complemented by the splash of yellow we know and love for the 2022 model of the same name.

Full LEDs, with an adjusted tank shape and (slightly) larger seat contribute to a modern take on the scrambler’s 1960’s-inspiration. We even have a list of the bike’s specs – both confirmed and anticipated, courtesy of BikeAdvice.

Ducati’s 2022 Scrambler. Media sourced from Motorcycles R Us.

We don’t have anything directly confirmed, but there have been published some ideas as to the weight (5 kg lighter than the previous model, putting the Scrambler around 184 kg), and the potential for a lighter, slimmer build, with ‘revisions to the frame, swingarm, and cast wheels,’ – possibly even the chassis herself.

Ducati’s 2022 Scrambler. Media sourced from Ducati Scrambler (website).

Electronics include a ‘quickshifter, Slipper clutch, full-LED lighting, and a Rectangular TFT dash instead of the previous round one,’ though the biggest bits of news has got to be that Ducati may have tricked the 2023 Scrambler out with interchangeable fuel tank covers.

Ducati’s 2022 Scrambler. Media sourced from Motorcycles R Us.

Whatever happens, we will keep our ear to the ground on anything else we hear as updates trickle down the proverbial pipeline