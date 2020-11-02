Ducati Reports Best Third Quarter Ever

What COVID-19?

Ducati managed to do the best third quarter ever despite the pandemic. The company managed to deliver 14,694 motorcycles worldwide in Q3 of 2020. that’s more than ever before.

Of those, 4,468 were delivered in September. They included Panigale, Scrambler, and Multistrada as the highest sellers, which should come as little surprise to folks who are familiar with these bikes.

Of the markets in which Ducati operates, China, Switzerland, and Germany all recorded higher sales this quarter than they did this time of year in 2019.

Ducati has been on the fast track to recovery from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic since June, really. It focused on safety early on and this allowed it to get back to work quickly. This has set the company up for success in the latter half of 2020 and into 2021.

“Although 2020 is a stormy year, the third quarter recorded the most positive performance ever,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Now the situation is worsening again, unfortunately just when we are about to present to the world the new models for 2021, on which we have worked continuously despite the difficulties introduced by the pandemic. Once again we are forced to redefine working methods and processes in order to maintain a high level of attention to the safety of our employees, suppliers and operators. Digital presentations, use of smart working and video meetings, access into the company only when strictly necessary. All with the aim of serving Ducatisti all over the world in the safest possible way.”

It sounds to me like Domenicali is deadset on making the most of the situation and seeing if he can lead his company to more prosperity in 2021. Judging by how he and everyone at Ducati has done so far, I’d say they’re on the right track.