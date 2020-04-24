Ducati, Piaggio, and Other Motorcycle Manufacturers Looking to Reopen

Getting Back on the Throttle

In the Before COVID-19 (BC) days motorcycle manufacturers were churning out bikes developing new ones and things were chugging along rather well. After COVID-19 (AC), motorcycle manufacturers were forced to temporarily shut down and put all things on hold. Now companies are trying to return to the good ole BC days, but it will likely be a process.

Italy is coming out of its outbreak and the AC has begun. Companies like Ducati, Enegrica, and Piaggio are itching to get going again, but they can’t just spring back as if nothing has happened. Energica CEO Livia Cevolini and MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov both said they will be implementing recovery plans to get their companies back on track, according to RideApart.

Ducati has a new program called Ducati Cares, which is designed to reintroduce customers to showrooms and make them feel safe coming in. A big focus will be safety and clear communication by the dealerships in the coming months. This should help Ducati slowly get back on track.

There is no official date for companies to reopen. With that said, April 27th has been floated as a possible date for companies to start reopening doors and inviting customers in.