When musician Franky Perez released his Suddenly 44 album on June 12, 2020, he decided that he would go on a weird but wonderful tour to support the album. However, how he did that tour is quite a special thing.

Franky is an avid motorcyclist. So much so, that he partnered with Ducati to have a carbon fiber, detachable guitar case fitted to his Multistrada 1260 S.

And because the global pandemic inspired him to write, record, and release the album, he decided that the best way to tour the songs was to play one at significant stops along the ride that took him from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to New York City. And because of what social distancing and lockdowns have created, it was dubbed the “Crossing the Great Divide” tour.

Now, Ducati has posted all eight episodes of the tour on their own special tour website.

13 days.

4,000 miles.

And bringing awareness to clubs, bars, and smaller music venues that survive off the independent and small-tour music scene. We call that a valuable use of a motorcycle!

Of course, with a Ducati, he probably had more than a little fun during the ride as well, with a great big 1,263cc v-twin thumping away like the beat of a drum…