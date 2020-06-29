Ducati Delivers the First Superleggera V4

Number 001

Ducati’s Superleggera V4 is an insane machine. It’s the only motorcycle homologated for road use that features carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and rims. It’s also exceptionally fast, and very track ready. The bike will be built in limited, numbers—only 500 will be made—and the first one to come out of the factory has been delivered, according to a press release.

The bike was delivered to Belgian Ducatista Filip Van Schil. He already owns nine other motorcycles and this will be the 10th and the most impressive of the machines in his garage. It’s the crown jewel, so to speak, for his collection of Ducati motorcycles.

Ducati invited Van Schil to the Borgo Panigale factory for a special tour to mark the occasion. They showed him the area and techniques used to build his new machine. He also visited the Ducati museum and will have a chance to test the Panigale V4 R, which competes in the SBK World Championship.

“When I received the call and the official invitation to come to Borgo Panigale to collect my Superleggera V4, the 001 of 500, although I have always been a Ducatista, my legs trembled with emotion,” said Filip Van Schil. “A welcome like this, even though I was the first to call and order the bike, is something unimaginable. Receiving it directly in the company and touching the passion of the people who work in Borgo Panigale is an experience that I will always remember. Days like this are what make Ducati unique and different from all the other motorcycle manufacturers.”

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, revealed the bike to its new owner at the Ducati Design Centre. There will be 499 more riders eagerly awaiting their Superleggera, but it’s good to see this bike being delivered and being so enjoyed by its owner.