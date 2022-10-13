Dorna: Hugh Anderson Inducted Into Hall of Fame

In the grassy hillocked topography of North Waikato, New Zealand lies the Hampton Downs Circuit, a National unit known for her corners (seven), her length (2.700 km, or 1.678 mi)…and now, more recently, a new inductee for our good Hall of Fame.

According to the press release from Dorna (archived on Roadracing World), Hugh Anderson started making a splash when he entered the 1960 GP races, stealing a podium in the 350cc class (and, shortly thereafter, the 25cc and 50cc classes).

Hugh Anderson, during his younger years of professional hooning in the name of MotoGP history. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

His prowess didn’t stop there, either; the following years took him onward to a stunning total of 25 Grand Prix wins and four titles in a scant six years, thereby christening his talented yoinkers as an unofficial ‘MotoGP™ Legend.’

Naturally, anybody with such an array of achievements under one belt can expect a ring from Dorna to make things official – and, as expected, the ring came…

56 years later.

Better late than never, right?

Hugh Andering receiving the Hall of Fame recognition as a MotoGP™ Legend. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Dorna for making me a MotoGP™ Legend,” states Hugh Anderson.

“It is an honour for my career and World Championships to be recognised in the Hall of Fame, and I want to thank Dorna and Carmelo, and all my family, friends and supporters for this honour and their support over all these years.”

“I’m also very thankful for this ceremony to have been organised in New Zealand, it has been a very special day.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta may not have been able to be there in person, but he recounts with fondness his own connection to Anderson’s stunning legacy – and reminds us of another brilliant rider who was lost in order for Hugh Anderson to be given this honor.

Hugh Anderson with the team at the Hall of Fame recognition meet. Media sourced from GP’s website.

“…it is a great honour for us to nominate you as a MotoGP™ Legend and see you become part of MotoGP™’s Hall of Fame,” Ezpeleta says.

“I remember you racing in the Championship, because I am also old enough to remember that! It is a great pleasure for us, and I hope to see you soon, and to see you be with us as much as you can.”

“Today we celebrate your achievements as we also bid farewell to another Legend, Phil Read, and we will always cherish those riders whose careers paved the way for our sport to become what it is.”

