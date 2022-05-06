Demo Rides, Bike Night Concert Series and More at The Harley-Davidson Museum

If you have been waiting to try out the latest offerings from Harley-Davidson, look no further; as of tomorrow, the Harley-Davidson Museum (hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin) is offering demo rides for free.

The demo rides – christened ‘Saturday Demo Rides’ – will be taking place in the nearby Menomonee valley starting Saturdays 10-4pm, with “a dozen of the latest and greatest #FreedomMachines from Harley-Davidson, including Touring, Softail® and Sportster® models,” according to H-D’s press release.

“Sign-up is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Riders and passengers must be at least 18 years of age. All riders (and passengers) must wear a helmet, eye protection, shirt, long pants and closed-toe shoes with heel strap. All riders and passengers must bring their own riding gear.”

As if this weren’t enough, every Thursday – starting yesterday – will have free live music at the H-D Museum from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., to complement the rolling art and juicy morsels, with the schedule of vocal talent for Harley’s Bike Night Concert Series as follows:

May 5: Bella Cain

May 12: Big Al Wetzel Band

May 19: Ten Feet Tall

May 26: Mighty Miss Erica

And we can’t leave mom out – if you’re looking for a spot to take your motohead mother on top of all this, Harley has arranged a special experience on May 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Perks include ‘touring the collection and campus,’ (spend $150 or more at The Shop and receive a free bracelet), a self-guided audio tour of the H-D Museum (complete with a complimentary carnation for mom and a temporary tattoo for the kids), the tasty offerings at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant (Bottomless Mimosas for $14.95 or the Bloody Mary Bar for $12.95), and more.

Reservations are encouraged for the restaurant if you’re going to be there for Mother’s Day, so be sure to call in advance at the MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant’s number: 414-287-2778.

For other stories related to this, stay tuned via our shiny new webpage (or have us make the list of new stuff sent to you via our newsletter), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.