Deals We Love This Week: Select Klim Gear Up to 46% Off

Premium Gear, Not a Premium Price

Klim makes some killer gear and if you’re an adventure rider you already know this. The company is equipping the folks out there taking the truly killer rides, but the gear comes at a price. Klim gear is expensive, so it’s important to keep an eye out for the sales when they do come.

That’s why this week, I wanted to showcase the Klim gear on sale. Revzilla is offering up to 46 percent on select pieces of Klim gear. While you won’t find every piece of Klim gear under the sun, you should be able to find something that strikes your fancy. You can check out all the Klim gear on sale right now, by clicking here. You can check out my top picks by continuing to scroll down the page.

Klim Krios Stealth Helmet

Regular Price: $499.99, Sale Price: $349.99 (30% Off)

The Klim Krios Stealth Helmet is a fantastic adventure helmet that provides good on-road performance and excellent off-road performance. The helmet features a Pinlock-ready face shield, a full-carbon-fiber shell Klimatek Fabric liner that’s moisture-wicking and anti-microbial, superior ventilation to the competition, and ECE and DOT approval. The helmet can be worn in four different configurations, making it an option for multiple styles of riding. Right now the helmet is 30 percent off, which means you’ll save about $150.

Klim Traverse Jacket

Regular Price: $379.99-$399.99, Sale Price: $279.99 (26% Off)

The Klim Traverse Jacket is ready for any trail or weather. If you need something to wear when you’re really getting out into the middle of nowhere, this is a good option, especially if you combine it with the pants (shown below). The jacket features Gore-Tex two-layer shell technology, durable nylon outer shell, Cordura reinforcements in key areas, heavy-duty YKK zippers, Velcro adjustments, zippered vents, and pockets for CE certified armor. The jacket is offered at 26 percent off, which will save you about $120.

Klim Traverse Pants

Regular Price: $399.99-$419.99, Sale Price: $279.99 (30% Off)

The Klim Traverse Pants are what you should get if you get the Travers jacket shown above. Heck, even if you don’t get it, these pants are a good pair of riding pants. The pants feature a Gore-Tex three-layer performance shell technology, nylon main shell, adjustments on the thighs, pockets for CE certified armor, moisture-wicking inner liner, over-the-boot cuff design, and suspender compatibility (sold separately). The pants are 30 percent off, which will save you $140.

Klim Dakar Jersey

Regular Price: $64.99-$69.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (46% Off)

Need a good riding jersey? Check out the Dakar Jersey from Klim. It offers a breathable material and fit that will work over low-profile padding. The shirt features a drop-tail design to make sure it stays tucked in while riding, and it has padding built-into the elbows. The main material is a polyester mesh, and the sleeves are a more heavy-duty mesh. At 46 percent off, this is a steal. You’ll save $35.

Klim Dakar Pants

Regular Price: $209.99, Sale Price: $139.99 (33% Off)

Need a good pair of riding pants to go with that Klim Dakar Jersey? Check out the Klim Dakar Pants. This great pair of riding pants offers heavy-duty Cordura construction, zippered vents, leather on the back and insides of the legs for durability, and room for armor should you want to add some. The pants come at 33 percent off right now, which will save you around $70.