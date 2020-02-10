Deals We Love This Week: Revzilla Closeout Helmet Deals Mean Up to 53% Off

Excellent Deals on Motorcycle Helmets

Now is the time of year to buy a helmet. The new product is rolling in and Revzilla is trying to offload tons of older, but still very good, helmets. The company has gone hog wild with its discounts and its closeout section on the website for helmets is seven pages long.

What does that mean for you? It means if you want, you can get your loved one who rides a sick new helmet for a sweet low price for Valentine’s Day. Don’t have a sweetie for V-Day? Treat yourself. Get that helmet that you’ve been eyeing. There are some seriously good lids at notable discounts. Check out all of the closeout helmet deals by clicking here, or keep scrolling to see my picks. I’m seriously thinking of picking up the AGV X3000 listed below.

Shoei GT-Air Helmet

Regular Price: $549.99, Sale Price: $379.99 (31% Off)

Not the most recent Shoei lid, the GT-Air helmet still packs a lot of really great features into one full-face lid. The helmet offers an aerodynamic shell, multi-piece EPS liner, three different shell sizes and four EPS sizes, a sun shield, venting, a removable interior, a breath guard, and a chin curtain. It’s a quality helmet and with 31 percent off, you’ll save $200.

Scorpion EXO-AT950 Neocon Helmet

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (31% Off)

The Scorpion EXO-AT950 is one of the helmets we recommend in our modular helmet buying guide. It’s one of the best modulars out there for the money. The helmet features a polycarbonate shell that comes in three sizes, dual-density EPS, plenty of vents, a wide eye-port, an anti-microbial liner that’s removable, pockets for a communication device speakers, and a removable peak. This ADV helmet is excellent, and at 31 percent off, it’s even more of a bargain. You’ll save $90.

Schuberth C4 Helmet

Regular Price: $749.00, Sale Price: $349.99 (53% Off)

The Schuberth C4 is a darn good helmet. The C4 Pro is listed on our best modular helmets to buy so to see the regular C4 so deeply discounted is a real treat. The helmet features a sleek shell design that’s aerodynamic, an integrated one-touch sun visor, ShinyTex interior, multi-channel ventilation system, pre-installed speaker and microphone, and it comes SC1 communication system ready. Kick 53 percent off the price and you’ll save a whopping $400.

Biltwell Gringo Helmet

Regular Price: $159.95, Sale Price: $79.99 (50% Off)

Are simplicity and retro-styling your thing? Then the Biltwell Gringo is for you. Some folks bemoan the lack of a visor, but slap on a pair of goggles or an aftermarket visor and you’re good to go. This helmet is really very good. It has an injection-molded ABS shell, expanded-polystyrene inner shell, hand-sewn removable lycra liner, BioFoam chin pad, and rubber accent around the rim. It is not fancy. It is also not expensive and with 50 percent off you’ll save $80.

AGV X3000 Super AGV Helmet

Regular Price: $449.95, Sale Price: $249.99 (44% Off)

If it’s possible to have a crush on a helmet, that’s what I feel for the AGV X3000 Super AGV. The helmet has retro styling and just looks so friggin cool. Maybe retro isn’t your thing. That’s cool. But even you have to admit this helmet looks cool. The helmet features a composite fiber (fiberglass) shell that can be had in three sizes. There’s a simple visor with vents, a premium interior that’s removable and washable, a neck roll, and a double D-ring retention system. It’s 44 percent off right now, which means you can save $200.