Deal of the Week: Up to 72% Off Select Riding Gear Closeouts

The Holiday Season™ has officially begun at RevZilla—bringing with it a number of absolutely eye-popping deals on top-tier gear. Below, you’ll find up to 72% off on products from leading moto brands—season’s greetings to all, and to all a braap braap!

Click here to see every holiday markdown at RevZilla now, or check below to get a look at what we’d want to see under the tree this year.

Helmets & Jackets Up to 61% Off

Scorpion EXO Covert Rockstar Helmet

Regular Price: $249.95, Sale Price: $99.00 (60% Off)

Perfect for your friend who loves energy drinks, your friend who’s in a garage band when they’re not riding, or both. This helmet boasts an undeniably aggressive look and comes packed with features like a flip-down sun visor, tuneable ventilation, and a Kwikwick liner that channels heat up and out the vents at the back. All that for less than a hundred bucks? We say rock on.

Roland Sands Johnny Jacket

Regular Price: $385.00, Sale Price: $150.97 (61% Off)

It’s a pretty perfect match for the helmet above, but there’s oh-so-much more to love about this Johnny-Cash-inspired jacket that combines leather sleeves and accents with a thick waxed-cotton body for excellent abrasion protection. It also comes packed with CE level one protectors at the shoulders and elbows (with room for optional Knox Microlock armor in the back) and has zippered vents at the back to make sure you can always stay cool as The Man In Black himself.

Scorpion EXO Transformer Jacket

Regular Price: $274.95.95, Sale Price: $109.98 (60% Off)

Not sure whether you want a vest or a jacket? Why not both? Scorpion gives you 2-for-1 value with this convertible jacket that includes a removable hoodie for cold weather and zip-off sleeves for summer. Built-in tuck-away panels allow you to store any parts of the jacket you aren’t using inside the garment itself, allowing you to bring the whole rig anywhere and adjust it on the fly. That’s high value at one low, low price.

Vests & Gloves Up to 72% Off

Roland Sands Ramone Vest

Regular Price: $175.00, Sale Price: $50.00 (71%% Off)

Heavy duck cotton fabric for the body with a corduroy collar makes this a tough-but-handsome garment, and the pocket for an optional back protector lets you beef up the protection it offers as well. Also available in a perforated version.

Roland Sands Hayden Women’s Vest

Regular Price: $175.00, Sale Price: $49.00 (72% Off)

Similar to the above, but with a few extra goodies: a waterproof device pocket, back gussets and waist adjustments for a comfortable fit—oh yeah, and did we mention it comes in pink? Sorry, we mean “Merlot” (note: we do not recommend wine before riding).

Roland Sands Bronzo Gloves

Regular Price: $95.00, Sale Price: $35.00 (63% Off)

Let’s all give a hand to these cowhide gloves by RSD that provide extra comfort via extreme ribbing and come with touchscreen-compatible fingertips. With padded knuckles and a 100% tricot lining, these are a steal at under forty bucks. Check out the Truman Gloves here, which are on sale right now as well for even less.

Roland Sands Loma Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $29.00 (61% Off)

Thumbs up! These short-cuff offerings from Roland Sands were designed to resemble driving gloves, but pack a much bigger punch for riders with their perforated surface and flex knuckles for comfort when you wrap your fingers around the throttle and take off.

