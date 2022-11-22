Deal of the Week: RevZilla’s Black Friday Early Access Sale

Black Friday’s here early at RevZilla, with markdowns up to 70% off on gear from some of your favorite brands. These deals are as insane as a custom-tuned Ninja H2R, and they’ll be gone just as fast once the sale ends—so gear up while you still can!

Click here to see RevZilla’s entire Black Friday Early Access Sale, or take a look at our top choices below.

Helmets Up to 70% Off

Bell Eliminator

Regular Price: $429.95, Sale Price: $214.99 (50% Off)

This badass lid has been a staple of Bell’s helmet line for years, and it’s easy to see why. With looks inspired by vintage auto racing but fully modern features to protect your head, you get the best of both worlds. An anti-bacterial liner, ProVision dual pane anti-fog face shield, and speaker pockets for optional comms devices all contribute to a product that offers serious bang-for-buck value and exudes tons of rugged charm to boot. Also available in a stealthy matte-black “Vanish” variant for the same low price.

Scorpion EXO Covert X DigiCamo

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (59% Off)

The road is a battlefield sometimes, and this helmet doesn’t even pretend to deny it. With an aggressive camo pattern and an aggressive but versatile design that allows you to wear it in no less than three different configurations, this helmet is built for modern moto warfare. Wearable as a full face, three-quarter, or half helmet, you also get a KwikWick 3 liner for comfort in diverse conditions and a light fiberglass shell that still offers excellent impact protection. Sir, yes sir!

Check it out at RevZilla

Riding Gear Up to 70% Off

Scorpion EXO Transformer Jacket

Regular Price: $274.95.95, Sale Price: $109.98 (60% Off)

Making our list for the second week in a row, this jacket comes with a removable hoodie for cold-weather riding and can be converted into a vest with just a couple of convenient zips. Tuck-away panels within the garment also allow you to store any components you’re not using inside the rig, so that you can pull them out later as needed without the need to use your bike’s luggage.

Check it out at RevZilla

Scorpion EXO Abrams Riding Shirt

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $64.97 (50% Off)

Somewhere between a riding shirt and a full jacket, this lightweight-but-sturdy offering from Scorpion EXO features external shoulder and elbow reinforcements, plus a Rhino-Mesh lining for abrasion protection. Integrated armor pockets also let you beef it up with optional padding (sold separately).

Check it out at RevZilla

Roland Sands Jagger Jacket

Regular Price: $550.00, Sale Price: $275.00 (50% Off)

If you’re looking for a jacket with a removable hoodie but want something a bit more rugged-looking than the Transformer Jacket above, Roland Sands Design has you covered. The Jagger Jacket also features CE Level 1 Knox armor at the elbows and shoulders, plus shoulder vents to prevent that supple oiled buffalo leather from getting too stifling in warm conditions. Rock on.

Check it out at RevZilla

Roland Sands Berlin Gloves

Regular Price: $125.00, Sale Price: $50.00 (60% Off)

Protection, durability, comfort, and good looks all in one package? And for just fifty bucks this week? It might seem too good to be true, but that’s what Roland Sands has given us with the Berlin gloves. Tough-as-hell cowhide leather with reinforced and padded palms protect your skin from slides, while a 100% tricot lining keeps you comfortable. These are definite heavy-hitters.

Check it out at RevZilla

Roland Sands Wellington Gloves

Regular Price: $70.00, Sale Price: $29.00 (59% Off)

These low-profile gloves resemble work gloves at first, but they’re full of rider-specific features. You get a 100% tricot lining, cowhide leather construction, and perforated panels to keep the air flowing. Go on, give ’em a hand (or two).

Check it out at RevZilla

Women’s Riding Gear Up to 70% Off

Roland Sands Riot Jacket

Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $275.00 (58% Off)

A jacket so stylish you could start a war by wearing it, and so tough you could take it into battle. Made from top-grain cowhide with quilted shoulder accents and asymmetrical zippers, this garment also features pockets in the shoulders, elbows, and back for optional armor, plus pre-curved arms and a dropped back for ultimate riding comfort.

Check it out at RevZilla

Bull-it Tactical Slim Fit Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $49.99 (62% Off)

Made from Covec-reinforced denim for surprising slide resistance, these slim-fitting jeans are low-profile but plenty tough. They’ve also got pockets in the knees and hips for optional armor, allowing you to add impact protection as needed.

Check it out at RevZilla

Roland Sands Bonnie Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $35.00 (53% Off)

A sporty, vintage-inspired look belies the tough construction in these gloves, which have flex knuckles and are made from cowhide with a 100% tricot lining. Unique perforated areas keep your hands breathing in style as well.

Check it out at RevZilla