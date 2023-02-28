Deal of the Week: Winter Riding Jackets Over 30% Off

With half of the continent apparently under some kind of snow-pocalypse, we’re sure more than a few of you are wondering when riding conditions will return. But just in case the cold lasts long after the snow melts, we’re here to help you stay outfitted—with these winter riding jackets over 30% off on RevZilla this week.

Now for the part you know already (unless this is your first time reading one of these, in which case, pay attention). Find all current winter jackets over 30% off at RevZilla here, or keep reading to see our take on the top choices. Now chill out and let’s get into it.

Select Mens Winter Riding Jackets Over 30% Off

Merlin Hixon Jacket

Regular Price: $379.00, Sale Price: $265.30 (30% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

With a clean and classic cafe-racer inspired style, this one might not look wintery at first glance—but a removable thermal liner in the form of a vest with authentic Marton Mills tartan fabric will keep you plenty warm. CE Level 1 armor is also packed into the shoulders and elbows, with room for an optional back protector too. Plus, the matte finish on the aniline leather is a sweet-looking touch.

Olympia Bishop Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $244.99 (30% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

A neoprene collar and full-sleeve zip-out Insulex thermal liner make this a deceptively versatile jacket for cooler riding conditions. It still sports a sleek look, though, and offers plenty of protection. You get CE-approved Motion Flex armor in the back, elbows, and shoulders—plus top grain cowhide construction with a waxed finish for slide protection.

Leatt Moto 5.5 Enduro Jacket

Regular Price: $329.99, Sale Price: $230.99 (30% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

It looks like a street-riding jacket, but it performs like an off-road garment. This jacket sports (and we do mean sports) a hydration pocket with a bladder suspension system carrying up to 3L of water to keep you hydrated, along with a water-resistant shell and Spandura stretch panels to keep you protected from the elements without sacrificing comfort. Reinforced Brush Guard protective film gives a little extra armor to your elbows, and the whole thing is designed to work with or without optional body armor and a neck brace.

Spidi Tronik H2Out Jacket

Regular Price: $399.90, Sale Price: $199.90 (41% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

More like H2Woah. This racing-inspired jacket has a touch of high-tech flair and is made to be both windproof and waterproof, giving you excellent protection in all kinds of weather conditions. With a 100g thermal liner, you won’t have to worry about getting chilly on colder days either—and for protection, it packs EN1621-1 shoulder and elbow armor. It can fit an optional back protector in, too!

Select REV’IT Women’s Winter Riding Jackets Over 30% Off

Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $419.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (40% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

A true 3 to 4 season adventure touring jacket, this garment is built to take you through tough conditions without complaint. You get D30 armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back for protection, along with a 420D abrasion-resistant nylon exterior to help shield your skin in a slide. Key impact zones are extra-reinforced with 620D nylon, and a waterproof, breathable laminate helps you stay dry. There’s a neoprene collar to protect your neck from windchill too.

Spidi Mystic Women’s Jacket (Size 42 & 44)

Regular Price: $539.90, Sale Price: $269.90 (50% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

Just because it’s great-looking and slim-fitting doesn’t mean it’s low-quality—and this jacket proves it. An 80g thermal liner helps you stay warm in the cold, while 0.8mm goat leather and Flex Tenax panels in the arms provide protection in a slide. EN1621-1 certified elbow and shoulder armor protects these joints from bumps and bangs, and there’s room for an optional Warrior back protector (certified to EN1621-2) as well.

Olympia Janis Women’s Leather Jacket (S)

Regular Price: $319.99, Sale Price: $229.99 (30% Off)

Buy Here: RevZilla

Last but not least, here’s a deal for our smaller riders who want big protection. Top-grain cowhide protects your skin while sliding, and it comes with removable CE Level 2 protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back. A full-sleeve zip-out Insulex thermal liner helps you stay warm—and it even comes with 2 storage pockets! Jump on this one if you can still find it in your size.