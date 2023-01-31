Deal of the Week: V-Twin Leather Jackets Over 40% Off

Leather jackets and V-twin cruisers go together like Harleys and half-helmets (although as an ATGATT company, our preference here at A07 is to go full-face). Anyway, RevZilla’s marked down some killer leather jackets for the big twin crowd by over 40% this week, and we’ve got a list of our favorites below.

See all leather riding jackets over 40% off here or check out our V-twin specific picks below. Braap braap!

Select Men’s V-Twin Leather Jackets Over 40% Off

REV’IT Nova Jacket

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $349.99 (46% Off)

Vintage flat-track racing looks in a jacket that includes robust protection and high-quality leather construction? Count us in—especially when it’s under 350 bucks! You get CE Level One elbow and shoulder protectors, a CE Level Two back protector, a detachable thermal liner for added insulation in cold weather, and plenty of pockets for your things.

Belstaff Riser Jacket (L & 2XL Only)

Regular Price: $497.50, Sale Price: $995.00 (50% Off)

Belstaff gear doesn’t go on sale often, so if you’re an L or 2XL, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. CE-rated armor in the shoulders and elbows provide impact protection, while luxurious (but tough!) calfskin leather gives you peace of mind by protecting your skin in a slide. And did we mention how freakin’ good this thing looks? Don’t wait.

Belstaff Supreme Jacket (XL & 2XL Only)

Regular Price: $837.00, Sale Price: $1395.00 (40% Off)

Another fantastic deal for larger riders, the Supreme jacket from Belstaff offers exceptional style in a premium cowhide package. Corduroy details at the collar and cuffs up the quality factor, while removable CE armor at the shoulder and elbows gives you protection in case of a fall—and there’s room for an optional back protector as well.

Select Women’s Leather V-Twin Jackets Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Maven Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $299.00, Sale Price: $580.00 (48% Off)

Made of top-grain cowhide that’s been hand-washed and oiled for a rugged effect, this jacket offers serious performance to compliment its unique aesthetic. Stretch-mesh interior cargo stuff pockets hold your things, while RSD CE armor protects your elbows and shoulders. You also get a performance riding fit with rotated, pre-curved sleeves and a dropped back to ensure proper coverage while riding.

Roland Sands Trinity Perforated Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $450.00, Sale Price: $220.00 (51% Off)

Matte buffalo leather wraps your body in a supple embrace while CE Knox armor protects your shoulders and elbows. Perforation in the leather allow for plenty of airflow, and you also get a pocket for an optional back protector. This is a sleek one—make no mistake about it.

First Manufacturing Fashionista Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $143.99, Sale Price: $239.99-259.99 (45% Off)

Soft cowhide leather protects you from sliding while grommets underneath the arms provide the airflow you need to stay comfortable in warmer riding conditions. The hourglass shape of this jacket also gives it a flattering shape, making it a great part of your outfit whether you’re on or off the bike.

