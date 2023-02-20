Deal of the Week: Up to 46% Off Select REV’IT Closeouts

REV’IT is one of the most respected gear makers out there, and RevZilla obviously loves them just as much as we do—since they’re offering killer deals on select riding gear from this premium brand.

We took a look at what’s on offer and put together a wish list to help you get started. Cick here to see all current REV’IT closeouts on RevZilla, or read on to peep what we’re eyein’ (and maybe buyin’) for ourselves.

Select Mens REV’IT Jackets Up to 46% Off

REV’IT Nova Jacket

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $349.99 (46% Off)

Vintage flat-track looks compliment this seriously rugged riding garment, which also comes packed with protective features like Seesmart CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors—plus a CE Level 2 protector for your back. There’s also a detachable thermal liner for extra comfort in cool conditions, making this a versatile piece of moto gear you can wear in multiple seasons.

REV’IT Offtrack Jacket

Regular Price: $419.99, Sale Price: $335.99 (20% Off)

While the previous jacket on this list was very much aimed at the cruiser and cafe-racer crowd, this one’s decidedly for the adventure and dual-sport riders out there. You get a lightweight outer shell with 3D air mesh for ventilation, Seeflex CE Level 2 protectors in key impact areas, pockets in the front and back for optional extra armor, and plenty of ways to adjust it for a high-performance fit. It’s also designed to be worn with the Offtrack Pants (see below).

Select REV’IT Women’s Jackets Up to 31% Off

REV’IT Livingstone Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $389.99, Sale Price: $311.99 (20% Off)

This pre-shaped jacket offers a streamlined silhouette that’s sleek without being as ostentatious as some other women’s moto jackets—and it’s plenty functional too, with built-in CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors to keep your joints safe if you happen to fall. The PWR shell offers decent slide protection too, and integrated reflectors on the back of each arm make you more visible in the dark.

REV’IT Eclipse Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $131.99 (31% Off)

A holdover from last week’s list (but still an exceptionally good deal), this lightweight women’s mesh jacket is a tough and reliable garment for warmer rides. Knox Flexiform CE rated armor keeps your shoulders and elbows covered. While the 600D polyester in the body adds abrasion resistance and reflective features help other motorists see you at night.

Select REV’IT Men’s Riding Pants Up to 29% Off

REV’IT Eclipse Pants

Regular Price: $169.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (29% Off)

Designed to be worn with the REV’IT Eclipse Jacket (which is also on sale this week), these pants have the same great ventilation, minimalist aesthetic, and practical protective capabilities. CE Level 1 knee armor helps you protect your joints, while the 600D polyester outer is designed to stand up to a slide if you accidentally take a spill.

REV’IT Offtrack Pants

Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $279.99 (20% Off)

These pants are made to work with the Offtrack Jacket we covered above—meaning you can get a great deal on the whole outfit this week and be ready for your next offroad adventure! Filled with vents and pockets, they also come with Seeflex CE Level 2 knee protectors and laminated reflective features for extra safety.

Select REV’IT Women’s Riding Pants Up to 20% Off

REV’IT Orlando H20 Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $239.99 (20% Off)

Polycotton stretch denim for a flexible fit covers a breathable hydratex liner for comfort in varied conditions with these premium riding jeans. They also include Seedsmart knee protectors and room to put in optional hip armor as well. When it comes to slide protection, you get PWR shields strategically designed to protect vital areas—making these smart, stylish pants for everyday riding.

REV’IT Madison 2 Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $159.99 (20% Off)

The style of these pants might be casual, but that’s about the only thing about them that is. Made from super-tough 12.5 oz Cordura denim, they also come with Seesmart CE Level 1 knee protectors and room for hip armor as well.

