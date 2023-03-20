Deal of the Week: Select Sport Touring & ADV Boots Over 30% Off

Good boots are the only things between your feet and the street, so it’s always important to make sure you have a pair—especially if you’re going on longer rides. With the season just starting, RevZilla decided to mark down some killer sport touring and adventure boots to over 30% off—so that you can feel confident about protecting your corns wherever the road takes you.

You can see all sale sport touring and ADV boots on sale at RevZilla here, or read on to see the ones we’re most excited about. Kick it!

Select Men’s Sport Touring & ADV Boots Over 30% Off

TCX Hero WP Boots

Regular Price: $259.99, Sale Price: $159.99 (38% Off)

These boots offer essential performance with classic biker style. Reinforcement discs and counters in the heels and toes keep the most tender parts of your tootsies safe from trauma in a tumble, and the full-grain leather upper offers excellent slide protection. They also have a fully waterproof lining, so you shouldn’t worry about getting ’em wet.

Forma Nero Boots

Regular Price: $149.00, Sale Price: $99.00 (34% Off)

Waterproof touring boots with protection for your shin and ankles make these serious pieces of riding footwear at a great price. The upper is made from a mix of Cordura and synthetic material to protect your skin from skids, while rear reflective inserts give you more visibility in low-light conditions.

Tour Master Epic Boots

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $120.00 (40% Off)

As the name implies, these boots are made for legendary long-haul trips. Accordion flex panels and high-density insoles make the fit comfortable even when you have to wear ’em all day, and a waterproof-but-breathable membrane keeps you comfy no matter how crazy conditions become. 3M Scotchlite reflective accents, a thermoplastic molded shin plate, and EVA toe and heel cups add plenty of safety too.

REAX Fulton Waterproof Riding Shoes

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (30% Off)

You’ll feel right at home wearing these shoes during your non-motorcycling activities as well—making it easier to use your bike as an everyday vehicle for your commuting, socializing, and errand-running. Of course, they’re perfectly appropriate for riding as well; you get a full-grain upper for slide protection, rubber outsoles with special high-grip texture to prevent slipping when you put a foot down, a breathable waterproof membrane and moisture-wicking lining, and reflective bits on the heels as well.

Spidi XPD X-Trail OutDry Boots

Regular Price: $279.90, Sale Price: $195.90 (30% Off)

Made from abrasion-resistant micro-fiber synthetic material and sporting a waterproof membrane, these are tough boots you can take through practically any weather you’ll ride in. They also feature an anti-skid touring sole, a moisture-wicking liner and waterproof membrane, and polyurethane reinforcements for key impact zones like the malleolus.

Select Women’s Sport Touring & ADV Boots Over 30% Off

Dainese Raptors DWP Women’s Shoes (Size 36 & 42)

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $153.97 (30% Off)

With CE II protection in the form of rigid ankle inserts and Dainese’s signature D-WP waterproof liner, these shoes aren’t kidding around. A multi-grip outsole and reflective inserts for visibility also serve to make these pieces of footwear seriously functional.