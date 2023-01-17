Deal of the Week: Scorpion Gear Up to 60% Off

Scorpion is well-known for making quality gear at an accessible price point—but this week, it’s even easier to get your hands on a piece (or several) of their best gear, thanks to our friends at RevZilla and their penchant for slashing prices. Check out all current Scorpion closeouts here, or read on to see what pieces we picked out.

Select Men’s Scorpion Gear On Sale

Scorpion EXO Phalanx Jacket

Regular Price: $234.95, Sale Price: $99.98 (57% Off)

As protective as the Ancient Greek military formation for which it’s named, this jacket is made to stand up to the street. You get a 600D water-resistant shell, CE-certified elbow and shoulder armor—and, best of all, a removable EverHeat thermal vest to help you stay comfortable as well as safe.

Scorpion EXO Transformer Jacket

Regular Price: $274.95, Sale Price: $109.98 (60% Off)

Is it a jacket? Is it a vest? One thing’s for sure: it’s a versatile piece of gear you can wear comfortably in any season. The premium 600D nylon shell of this jacket provides ample protection, while zip-off sleeves allow you to convert it into a vest in just a few quick tugs. And there’s even a built-in storage pocket to hold the pieces you’re not using, so you can keep them close at hand in case the temperature changes while you’re riding and you need them again!

Select Women’s Scorpion Gear On Sale

Scorpion EXO Maia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $151.96 to $161.96, Sale Price: $189.95 to $199.95 (19% Off)

No, the markdown’s not as insane here—but the garment is definitely worthy of a place on the list, thanks to its combination of lightweight comfort and serious durability. A removable Airguard windproof liner lets you take it into cooler conditions than you’d expect, while premium SAS-TEC CE visco-elastic armor backs up the 600D polyester used in the outer shell. Serious stuff.

Scorpion EXO Maia Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $179.95 to $143.96, Sale Price: $143.96 (20% Off)

Lightweight and ventilated like the jacket they were built to go with, these pants use 600D polyester fabric to reinforce key impact zones and have SAS-TEC CE certified armor pads in the knees. NightViz reflective features offer increased visibility in low-light conditions, and a full-length Airguard windproof liner lets you stay comfortable when the temperature drops.

Select Scorpion Helmets On Sale

Scorpion EXO Covert Incursion Helmet

Regular Price: $183.96, Sale Price: $229.95 (20% Off)

An aggressive style belies a surprisingly practical lid with the Scorpion EXO Covert Incursion Helmet, which comes with a flip-down sun visor and tuneable ventilation system. A Kwikwick liner also prevents you from stewing in your own sweat while you ride, and the muzzle is removable too, allowing you to turn it into a 3/4 helmet quickly and easily. All in all, you get a versatile, comfortable, and practical helmet at one hell of a price.

Scorpion EXO GT3000 Helmet

Regular Price: $349.95, Sale Price: $297.46 (15% Off)

An extremely light and compact modular helmet that still manages to offer stellar protection, courtesy of its TCT-Ultra Pre-Preg shell, this helmet is an innovative and high-value offering from Scorpion. It also has an AirFit liner inflation system so you can customize your comfort on the go, plus a SpeedView drop-down sun visor so you’ll never be unprepared when the sun comes out from behind the clouds.