Deal of the Week: Select Scorpion EXO Riding Jackets Over 50% Off

It’s deal of the week time, and with just a few days to go before the end of the year, our pals at RevZilla are offering some serious markdowns. How about a new Scorpion EXO riding jacket discounted by half or more? You came to the right place.

Check out all jackets over 50% off at RevZilla here, or check out our favorite Scorpion pieces below. Let’s get you spruced up for the coming riding season!

Select Motorcycle Jackets Over 50% Off

Scorpion EXO Influx Jacket

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $99.98 (50% Off)

Scorpion EXO is the go-to brand for quality at affordable prices, and this jacket does nothing to dispel that well-deserved reputation. EVA foam and 600 D poly reinforcements give you lightweight protection, while a ton of ventilation ensures you’ll stay cool when summer rolls back around.

Scorpion EXO Stealthpack Jacket

Regular Price: $199.95-214.95, Sale Price: $99.98 (53% Off)

A textile jacket with an expandable motorcycle backpack built in, this economical jacket also features CE Level One protectors in the shoulders and elbows—offering plenty of resiliency as well as convenience. And it’s good-looking to boot!

Scorpion Phalanx Jacket

Regular Price: $234.95, Sale Price: $99.98 (57% Off)

600 D protection in a water-resistant outer shell makes the Phalanx jacket weatherproof and protective. Large zippered pit intake vents and tons of reflective features make it comfortable and visible, too. And with SAS-TEC CE-certified protectors in key impact zones, you can count on riding with confidence whenever you put this road warrior on.

Scorpion EXO Transformer Jacket

Regular Price: $274.95, Sale Price: $109.98 (60% Off)

Optimus Prime would be proud. This jacket changes easily into a vest for summer riding, and has built-in compartments to keep the pieces you’re not using so you can have them on-hand for easy access. It’s also got a removable hood that zips into a durable 600 D nylon shell, plus CE-certified SAS-TEC shoulder and elbow armor. Autobots, roll out!

Scorpion Abrams Riding Shirt

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $64.97 (50% Off)

Okay, it’s not technically a jacket—but if you’re looking for a lightweight garment that still offers decent protection at a friendly price, this one’s worth a look. A Rhino-Mesh lining and reinforced areas on the shoulders and elbows provide slide protection, and pockets let you install optional armor too. Nice.

