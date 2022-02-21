Deal of the Week: Over 20% Off Select Motorcycle Helmets

With more of the world opening up again—due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and warmer weather—many riders are feeling the itch to rocket down brand new roads. Riding into unfamiliar territory is always exhilarating, but you’ll need the right gear to do it safely.

Fortunately, Revzilla’s made getting the right gear easy this week by putting significant markdowns on a bunch of high-quality helmets. Find out about our favourites below, or check out the whole list on Revzilla now.

Select Motorcycle Helmets Over 20% Off

Icon Airflite Raceflite Helmet

Regular Price: $290.00, Sale Price: $210.00 (28% Off)

Looking like something designed by H.R. Geiger but suitable for numerous types of riding, this unique helmet by Icon offers plenty of protection. It meets or exceeds DOT FMVSS 218 (US), ECE 22-05 (Europe), SAI AS1698 (Australia) and SG (Japan) standards for safety and testing, thanks in large part to a super-strong, injection-molded polycarbonate shell that provides tons of structural strength.

Not only is this thing tough and fearsome-looking; it’s comfortable as well. You get tons of airflow through the intake vents and exhaust ports, plus a molded breath-deflector and a moisture-wicking liner. There’s even a drop-down sun visor, so you can still look dark and scary even in the middle of the day.

Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (41% Off)

Classic style meets modern protection—it’s a story you’ve heard before, but few helmets in this price range tell it better than the Gringo S ECE. With an injection-molded ABS outer shell and a shock-absorbing EPS liner, you get 70s looks without the risks of using actual 70s gear.

This helmet does more than meet DOT and ECE standards. It also comes with pockets for mounting Sena-style speakers and an internal BioFoam chin pad for added comfort. It might look simple, but this is not a no-frills helmet. At this price, you’re getting awesome value for your money.

HJC RPHA 70 ST Shuky Helmet

Regular Price: $449.99–454.99, Sale Price: $359.99–364.99 (20% Off)

Occupying a niche somewhere between sport riding and touring helmets, this helmet offers performance and protection without sacrificing rider comfort. Intake and exhaust vents at the top ensure maximum airflow, but the design of the helmet reduces wind noise so you can stay focused on the road ahead.

Made from a combination of carbon fiber and carbon-glass hybrid fabric, this helmet is constructed to provide excellent shock resistance. It also has an anti-fog smoke tinted sunshield, designed to be deployed at a moment’s notice if conditions change quickly. It’s DOT and ECE certified as well—and you even get speaker pockets so you can hook up an audio system and crank your favourite tunes on longer rides.

Sena Momentum Bluetooth-Integrated Helmet

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $224.50 (50% Off)

A full-face helmet with a premium composite fibreglass shell and a built-in Bluetooth comms system—on sale for less than $250? This is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

Using advanced sound processing technology to filter out wind and road noise, this helmet lets you carry on conversations with other riders, listen to music, or make hands-free phone calls through your smartphone so clearly you might even forget you’re on the road! But don’t worry—with a multi-density EPS liner, a pinlock-ready face shield, and both DOT and ECE certification, you’ll have plenty of protection to keep you safe.

There’s also a “Lite” version of this helmet that loses a few of the advanced comms features to gain 7 extra hours of talk time—and it’s currently on sale for 50% off as well.

Shoei Neotec 2 Splicer Helmet

Regular Price: $849.99, Sale Price: $679.99 (20% Off)

The Neotec 2 is the only helmet on our list that isn’t in the full face category—but with the safety features it offers, it hardly matters. Wind-tunnel tested to achieve the best possible aerodynamics, the shell on this helmet covers a dual-EPS liner for superior impact absorption in the event of an accident.

Opening up the face cover on this helmet automatically closes the face shield, making it easier (and safer) to change configurations. A Vortex Generator on the face cover and visor also helps air flow around the helmet while riding, reducing noise in the process. It’s quiet, comfortable, and safe—the complete package. Plus, it’s designed to integrate easily with the Sena SRL comms system. You really can’t go wrong with this one.

