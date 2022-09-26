Deal of the Week: Select Gauntlet Gloves Over 40% Off

With cooler riding days just around the proverbial (and literal, we suppose) corner, it’s time to put away your short cuff mesh gloves and reach for something a little more robust. Granted, not all gauntlet motorcycle gloves on sale at RevZilla are made for cold-weather riding—but in general, you’ll find these gloves offer better protection from both inclement weather and the surface of the road.

As you can see above, RevZilla’s got more than a few pairs of gauntlet gloves on sale right now—but they’re offering major discounts on a few select products, and we’ve made a list of the best below. Check ’em out, and make sure your hand-protection needs are covered this fall.

Select Gauntlet Gloves Over 40% Off

Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $47.99 (40% Off)

Joe Rocket’s original GPX gloves were extremely popular, so it should be no surprise that they went a step further—and the new changes go a long way. You get goatskin palms (instead of cowhide), and perforations on the back of the hands to keep your grips from getting sweaty.

Other features from the gloves so many of you already know and love are still here, like impact absorbers on the thumb and the backs of the fingers, reflective insets on the rear of each hand, and internal injection-molded knuckle protectors. And for less than fifty bucks this week, it’s hard to beat the value being offered here.

Sedici Firenze Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99 (50% Off)

A waterproof membrane lining inside these full-grain aniline leather gloves lets you ride longer into the colder days of the year without adding significant bulk, and double layers of leather on the palms with thermo-set sliders give you plenty of slide protection, too. With thermo-set knuckle protectors for impact resistance as well, these gloves would already be a steal at their regular price—and right now, you can get them for just twenty bucks.

BILT Max Speed Leather Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $29.99 (40% Off)

Not to be outdone by the (frankly eye-popping) deals above, BILT’s Max Speed Leather Gloves are currently selling on RevZilla for just $30. What does that get you? How about full leather palms, TPU two-piece ventilated knuckles, leather finger overlays with memory foam padding, and a pre-curved fit so you won’t have a hard time breaking ’em in. Or you could spend the same amount of money on half a bag of groceries at today’s prices. We know which option we’d prefer.

Check it out at RevZilla

BILT Storm Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99 (50% Off)

Equally useful in warm and cool weather alike, these gloves are made with touring in mind. Full leather palms and reinforced impact zones on a textile chassis, a touchscreen-compatible thumb, and a waterproof membrane all help keep you safe and dry, while durable stretch materials on the wrists make them more comfortable to pull on and wear, all for under $20 if you’re buying from RevZilla this week.

Check it out at RevZilla

Sedici Mona Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $29.99 (40% Off)

These unlined gloves might not be the one’s you’ll choose for cold-weather riding, but their close and comfortable fit makes them ideal for track use—as does their pre-curved sport fit, molded carbon weave knuckle areas, and leather finger overlays with memory foam padding. And again, the price here is almost too good to be true (but hey, this column’s called “Deal of the Week” for a reason!).

Check it out at RevZilla

Merlin Darwin Gloves (SM Only)

Regular Price: $129.00, Sale Price: $64.50 (50% Off)

Yes, they’re only available in SM at this point—but those of you with slightly more petite hands will be glad you stumbled across a deal like this.

A combination of high-quality leather and Halley Stevenson’s Scottish Waxed Cotton make these gloves good-looking and tough, while the Outlast liner inside works to keep your hands comfortable in a surprisingly wide range of temperatures and conditions. The breathable and waterproof Hipora membrane will keep you dry without sealing up your hands and giving you sweaty palms, too. Definitely not a pair of gloves to be missed.

Knox Handroid Gloves (2XL & 3XL Only)

Regular Price: $270.00, Sale Price: $150.50 (44% Off)

Love or hate the way they look, one thing’s for certain—there’s never been a pair of gloves like the Handroids before. Using innovative BOA closure technology and adjustable protective spines along the outside of each finger, they might look like something H.R. Giger designed—but these gloves also provide excellent protection, thanks to Knox’s patented Scaphoid Protection System and gel metapod covering the back of the hand. You normally pay a premium for such space-age-inspired tech, but this week you can take 44% off these bad boys (assuming, of course, you have size 2XL or 3XL hands).